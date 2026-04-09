A man shared his experience while applying for jobs at the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited

He mentioned how his friend was picked over him, sharing the academic prowess of the man who got both offers

Many reacted as the man mentioned the company which his friend later chose after he got offers from NNPC and CBN

A Nigerian man, Manshak Lawson, shared his experience during recruitment processes at top companies in Nigeria.

He mentioned how he wrote recruitment examinations for the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

A Nigerian man, Manshak Lawson, shared his experience during recruitment processes at CBN and NNPC. Photo: @ManshakLawson

Source: Twitter

Identified as @ManshakLawson on X, the man shared how his friend was picked over him.

He was responding to a tweet that stated that people could get jobs in top companies without any connection.

The tweet read:

“In 2019, I did CBN & NNPC exams, did interview but didn't get any. My friend, a Jos boy, Christian with first class economics from ABU Zaria got the two offers almost the same time on merit. He picked CBN. He went to the training institute & became the best intake of that set.”

See his X tweet below:

Reactions trail man CBN, NNPC recruitment experience

@NJurme said:

"I know of this experience. Wrote CBN exams too, did interview, and didn’t make it. Happy for that brother for real."

@Ezehsm said:

"CBN is very disappointing. They didn't make their recruitment public."

@AlexManji said:

"Na him result open door for am. Second class lower and in some cases, upper go need pray & fast."

@abycolion said:

"Yes ,i had friends and classmates who entered NNPC, NNLG without knowing anyone....Strictly on merit...."

@_shebejnr said:

"Thet was because they called for applications and in cases like this definitely some people will get based on merit. As for CBN, CBN did not do any exam 2019 Oga. Make una no dey give false info. NNPC called for applications and that was why people who had no connections were able to get. When they did not call for applications, tell me who was called just like that? And Yes, CBN never invited people for exams."

@Litkwalssnappy said:

"You can perhaps reference the application portal that was used by the CBN in 2019...no doubt NNPCL announced theirs and made it public both in 2019 and 2024, buy you see CBN, ECN, BOI etc. Forget. Even those that wrote the supposed exams did so because they knew someone."

A man shares how his friend was picked over him during CBN and NNPC recruitments. Photo: @ManshakLawson

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a lady resigned her bank job to become a barber while another started a carwash business after months of unemployment.

Man gets instant job after church encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church.

The man shared how the woman told him that God led her to help him and what she did afterwards.

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the job opportunity and celebrated him on social media.

Source: Legit.ng