A man has written an open letter to popular businessman, Blord, following one week of his remand in prison after being sued to court

Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre on Wednesday after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on various charges, which included the unauthorised use of VeryDarkMan's identity

His remand and VDM’s claims sparked reaction online, and a Facebook user wrote an open letter to encourage the businessman

A Nigerian man has written an emotional letter to businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, widely known as Blord, over his court case with content creator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

On April 1, VeryDarkMan made a video informing the public that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Blord at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

VDM: Man Writes Open Letter to Blord in Prison, Advises Him on What to Do Before Release

Source: Facebook

The ruling came after his arraignment on charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity belonging to VeryDarkMan.

VDM: Man writes emotional letter to Blord

Identified as Ugo Boss on Facebook, the Nigerian man wrote an open letter to Blord and encouraged him to keep up faith.

His Facebook post read:

"An €motional Letter to BLord in Kuje Prison. Dear BLord, It’s funny how silence can suddenly surround a man the moment his situation changes. The same world that was once loud around you may feel quiet now. But don’t let that silence demoralize you. Because beyond the noise, beyond the headlines and opinions

"There are still people who genuinely care about you. People who may not be shouting online, But are watching… hoping… and wishing you strength. Moments like this reveal a lot— Not just about life, but about people. Who stayed. Who spoke. Who disappeared.

"But one thing you should know is this: You are not alone as it may seem. This phase does not erase your impact. It does not define your entire story. Every man faces a moment that tests not just his strength, But his identity. This might just be yours.

"So while you are there, hold your head up. Reflect… reset… but don’t break. Because outside those walls, there are still people who believe this is not your end. Some are watching to see you fall but many more are waiting to see you rise again. Stay strong, Stay firm, Stay Motivated..Ugo Boss - The man that has not written you off."

VDM: Man Writes Open Letter to Blord in Prison, Advises Him on What to Do Before Release

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man's letter to Blord

Chidimma Okoro said:

"You are right,there are people going all out for him. It was yesterday I broke my fast for him when I learnt he was having fun in Kuje. He will come out strong but I pray he will make a Peace Pact with Ratel President."

Ekele Jo said:

"If na vdm so no body for sleep close eye for nigeria hahahaha, place for cut into piece dey play."

Ndidi Iroegbu said:

"I care about him, na man he be any day , anytime."

Lawyer sheds light on VDM vs Blord case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer has reacted to the issue involving social media influencers, VeryDarkMan and Blord, which led to the businessman's remand.

His remand and VDM’s claims sparked reaction online, and the lawyer explained the legal risks involved in the case.

Source: Legit.ng