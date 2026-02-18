A Nigerian woman who travelled to the United Kingdom for her son's graduation ceremony has passed away three days after arriving in the country

What should have been a celebration for her family has been replaced with devastation and sorrow, as the family now plans how to repatriate her body for burial in Nigeria

A biomedical scientist who announced her death on X (formerly Twitter) has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the woman's death

A Nigerian woman, Oluranti Olufunmilayo Esther Akinyemi, has died three days after she arrived in the UK for her son's graduation ceremony, happening on February 18.

A biomedical scientist based in the UK, with the handle @DHKRULLAH, broke the news on X on February 17 on behalf of the deceased's family.

How woman died shortly after arriving UK

According to @DHKRULLAH, Olufunmilayo, a mother of four, came into the UK on February 11 for her eldest child's graduation ceremony, but suffered a cardiac arrest on February 12 and was rushed to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

She was in a coma for three days and died on February 14. He revealed that all the woman's children are in the UK.

His statement partly read:

"With heavy heart, we regret to announce the passing away of Mrs Oluranti Olufunmilayo Esther Akinyemi (nee OLUWALANA/ OGUNDANA).

"She travelled to the UK to attend the graduation ceremony of her son (happening tomorrow 18/02/26).

"However, less than 20 hours after arriving in the UK, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the middle of the night and was rushed to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

"After three days on life support, she was declared clinically dead.

"What should have been a celebration has become a devastating loss for the family..."

The deceased's family is seeking the public's financial support to raise money to repatriate their late mum's body to Nigeria for burial, as well as to cover outstanding medical bills and funeral expenses.

See the man's tweet below:

Reactions trail woman's demise in UK

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's demise below:

@PreciousIg17212 said:

"May her soul rest in peace. What is it with this sudden cardiac arrest everywhere? That is how we lost a healthy woman last week, from malaria to cardiac arrest, to coma to death. God, please have mercy."

@The4thTobs said:

"Oh God, this was how a woman I used to know in Sangotedo market died a few years ago. Her daughter gave birth abroad and she went for omugwo. They said she collapsed as soon as she got out of the plane when they landed, took her to the hospital and was confirmed dead."

@Olusola23_ said:

"Sorry for the loss...But I don't understand...People should contribute to bringing her body home. Did they contribute to taker her there?.. It's wrong. The family should do the needful ND not bring this online."

@olajumokeokenla said:

"Haaa omo, chaiii.

"This is a big loss.

"God please, have mercy on us."

@dinho_1545 said:

"This one is painful, may her soul rest in peace.''

@utd_dan said:

"Things like this happens and one begins to ponder, if there were any underlying illnesses not diagnosed or the impact of the sudden change in weather. So sad."

Nigerian woman in UK passes away

