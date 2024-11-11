Social media users have reacted to a video of a foreign Lord's Chosen member giving his testimony in church

The young man, a student of York University in Canada, said he joined the Lord's Chosen Campus Fellowship in 2024

In a video, he spoke at length about how God came through for him financially and how his grandpa received healing over his hip problem

A Chinese man named Ethan has caused a stir online over his testimony at The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen.

Ethan, a York University student in Canada, said he joined the Lord's Chosen fellowship on campus in 2024 thanks to his friend, Favour.

He testified about God's intervention. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial

In a video shared by the church's official TikTok handle, Ethan, who is a videographer, testified about how God helped him when he needed a source of livelihood and after he had given his parents a 30-day time frame.

He narrated how he demonstrated faith in God, which resulted in divine intervention. He also narrated how God used him to heal his grandfather of a hip problem.

"God's Intervention, Financial Breakthrough and Demonstration of faith," Ethan's testimony was captured on the church's page.

Watch the video below:

People react to white man's testimony

mhheracool said:

"Oppa dey go chosen?? I'm going to chosen straight!"

🩺IMELDA 🩺🧿💙 said:

"Wonderful move of God as of old🥰the God of chosen is so great."

Official Pst Simon onyeka said:

"Only God can do this."

cuteman_4 said:

"God of chosen is so great."

@, good news said:

"Thanks 👍 be to you oo good God."

kaima💋🥺✨said:

"The God of chosen is so great."

Liang Jiaxing said:

"Let Nigerian content creators tell you White don't worship God."

