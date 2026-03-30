A Nigerian man shared how he took up a second job at a clinic to earn an extra income to his initial job

He disclosed that the demanding extra schedule left him exhausted, strained his family life, and affected his daily routine

After quitting due to the stress, he admitted economic pressure pushed him back into juggling multiple jobs again

A Nigerian doctor, Adsull Ibrahim, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing his experience of working two jobs to boost his income in the country, like they do abroad.

The doctor took to X to narrate how he tried to combine his main job with a part-time role at a clinic but later realised the toll it took on his personal life.

A Nigerian man shares his experience hustling two jobs. Photo credit: JohnnyGreig/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, he was offered a part-time position at a clinic where he worked from 4 pm to 9 pm on weekdays, earning N1,500 per hour. After calculating his earnings, he discovered he could make up to N37,500 weekly, which amounted to about N150,000 extra income monthly.

Nigerian man struggles with hustling two jobs

He explained that his daily routine became intense. Abdull said the demanding schedule left him physically exhausted.

He said in his tweet:

"I was approached by a clinic to work from 4pm to 9pm on weekdays at ₦1,500 per hour.

I did the maths: ₦7,500 a day for five days came to ₦37,500 a week — extra money I could comfortably add to my earnings.

So, once I closed from my main job around 3–4pm, I would dash home quickly, eat, pray, take a fast shower, and head straight to the clinic.

By the time I closed from the clinic around 9pm, I was completely exhausted. I’d usually go straight to bed after the day’s grind."

Over time, the doctor began to notice a growing distance between him and his family.

Nigerian man stops hustling two jobs

He disclosed that he stopped eating proper meals at home and relied heavily on energy drinks to keep going. He also said he had little or no time to bond with his young son.

A Nigerian doctor shares his struggle with having two jobs. Photo credit: Roger Yebuah/Getty Images

Source: UGC

After enduring the routine for a month, Abdull said he made the decision to quit the part-time job, noting that the extra N150,000 income was not worth the emotional and physical strain.

In his words:

"I soon noticed a growing distance between my wife and I. I stopped eating proper meals at home and started relying heavily on energy drinks — Predator and Coke — to keep going.

I barely had time to play with my son, an energetic little toddler who was always full of life.

By the end of the month, I quit.

₦150,000 extra a month simply wasn’t worth the sacrifice.

I made a firm decision never to accept any private work outside my main job again."

However, he admitted that the harsh realities of the Nigerian economy forced him to return to juggling multiple jobs despite his earlier decision.

He added:

"But… the Nigerian economy had other plans. I found myself going back. Again and again.🤦🏾‍♂️"

See his X post below:

Nigerian man in village looks for job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who was looking for a job opportunity made a clip to show people he was tired of staying in the village.

The man swept around his compound with a long broom as many TikTokers pitied his condition.

People came into his comment sections with many job options, while some asked what he was good at doing.

Source: Legit.ng