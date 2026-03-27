A Nigerian man in Canada has compared petrol prices, noting fuel cost per litre in Canada and the closeness to Nigeria’s rate

He explained that despite similar prices, income levels differ greatly, making fuel more affordable for workers in Canada

The man added that Nigerian professionals would need significantly more time working to afford fuel compared to those abroad

A Nigerian man living in Canada has stirred reactions after comparing the price of fuel in Canada to that of Nigeria.

The man, identified as @omocana_ on TikTok, shared a video showing himself refilling his car while discussing the cost of petrol in both countries.

A Canada-based Nigerian man compares the price of fuel in Canada and Nigeria. Photo credit: @omocana_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Canada-based Nigerian man compares fuel price

In the video, he stated that fuel in Canada costs about CA$1.70 per litre, which he estimated to be roughly N1,700 when converted to Nigerian currency.

His statement comes amid the outcry over the increasing cost of fuel in the country. Many Nigerians had taken to social media recently to question the government over the high cost despite having a functional refinery in the country.

Commenting on the issue, the man based in Canada noted that he is in awe over the similarity in price of fuel between the two nations.

A Nigerian man in Canada compares petrol prices in Canada and Nigeria. Photo credit: @omocana_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said:

"See the price of fuel in CA$1.70, which is around N1,700. And then, one litre of fuel in Nigeria is sold for around 1,500 to 1,700 too. It means that Nigeria is selling one litre of fuel for the same amount as Canada."

Canada-based Nigerian man compares cost of living

According to him, despite the similarities in their price, the amount an individual in each country makes as an income differs greatly.

To illustrate his point, he claimed that a medical doctor in Canada could work for a short period and afford to fill a car tank, while a Nigerian doctor might need to work for a much longer time to achieve the same.

He said:

"Now, for this particular price, a medical doctor in this country (Canada) can work for just 30 minutes and be able to fill up their fuel tank. But in Nigeria, it will take a medical doctor like one week of work to fill up their tank. It means that in Canada, a medical doctor only has to work 30 minutes to be able to fill up their car, but in Nigeria, a medical doctor will have to work for like one week or more to do the same."

He also compared earnings for lower-income workers, stating that cleaners in Canada could afford fuel after a few hours of work, while those in Nigeria would struggle to own or maintain a vehicle due to lower wages.

The man used the comparison to highlight broader concerns about the cost of living and fuel price increases in Nigeria, particularly as it relates to income levels and economic realities.

Watch the video below:

Keke rider makes only N50 profit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian Keke rider has lamented bitterly to netizens on the X app after a 'fruitless' work experience.

In a now-viral video, he disclosed the amount of fuel he purchased for his business and the amount of profit he made.

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their various opinions.

Source: Legit.ng