A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after looking closely at the feet of a young female student

In the now-viral video shared via her official TikTok account, she disclosed how the student wore different footwears to school

While posting the video, she solicited help from netizens to raise money for the student who seemed in need of support

A heartwrenching scene was captured on camera and shared on social media, revealing the struggles of a young student.

The emotional clip showed the student wearing mismatched footwear, an indication that she may be going through difficult circumstances.

Lady who looked closely at a student's feet cries out. Photo credit: @Gracealone/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional as student wears mismatched footwear

The video was posted by @Gracealone on TikTok, who was so touched by the student's plight.

She expressed her emotional reaction to the situation, stating that seeing the student's situation had broken her heart.

The intention of her post was to bring attention to the student's needs, hoping that others would be inspired to offer support.

She made an appeal to netizens, asking them to reach out if they were willing to contribute to the student's well-being.

Her caption read:

"I saw this student today wearing two different shoes to school, not by choice, but by circumstance. It broke my heart. I believe she needs more than just shoes. Please let’s support her in any way we can. Kindly send a message if you’re willing to help."

Lady emotional after a student wore two different footwears to school. Photo credit: @Gracealone/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady solicits help for student

The student's situation sparked an outpouring of sympathy and concern from TikTok users.

Many expressed their willingness to help, with some asking for more information on how to offer assistance.

@Victoria said:

"This same thing happened to me 2 different slippers till I get to the location I had to buy something else to wear cos I was so embarrassed to come down from the car."

@Prince Dennis said:

"If you really care give her one of your shoes first to be managing until she get help."

@TÒKUNBÓ ELECTRONICS IN IBADAN said:

"This happened to me recently, I wore 2 different crocs. I didn't even notice till my wife pointed it out."

@oreoluwaaderibigb said:

"It might be that she was in a hurry."

@Ehiporche said:

"Omo it’s a lot o."

@GrowwithBabyAnastasia&Anderson reacted:

"Why not help her instead of videoing her."

@aderaaa said:

"Oh my God what could be wrong? I am so sorry may God help hrr to overcome this part of her life makes me remember myself as student."

@Victoria said:

"This same thing happened to me 2 different slippers till I get to the location I had to buy something else to wear cos I was so embarrassed to come down from the car."

See the post below:

Covenant university's dress code trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Covenant University released a long list which contains rules that male and female students must obey.

The rules and regulations can be found in the handbook, which is published on the school portal for students to access.

Source: Legit.ng