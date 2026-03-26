A Nigerian lady who buys petrol at N1,500 per litre for her generator celebrated as she purchased an alternate means of power supply

She bought the Itel Power Tank for solar electricity and showed how she unboxed the device, which powered her home via solar energy

Many who came across her video on TikTok were amazed at the price as they took to the comments to share their similar experiences and make further enquiries

A Nigerian lady cried out over the high cost of petroleum for her generator amid an epileptic power supply.

She decided to purchase the Itel power tank for solar energy to power her home with electricity.

A lady tired of buying fuel for N1500/litre gets a solar energy device. Photo: @barbie_.leeyah

Source: TikTok

Lady buys Itel Power Tank for solar energy

Identified as @barbie_.leeyah on TikTok, the lady showed that she was unboxing the Itel Power Tank after purchase

She mentioned that she used to buy petrol for N1,500 and decided to purchase the Itel power tank for solar energy in her home.

In the comments, she mentioned that she bought the power tank for N345,000.

She added:

“Just like normal inverter, it can power mini appliances in the house.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s solar electricity power tank

ImportwithZee| Aestheticplace said:

"Please baker to baker , will you recommend this , will it carry my mixer , Im Just about to start my baking business back and light is really bad in my area."

Ken said:

"Can I use it for a 3 bedroom apartment?…. Just to power the Tv, fan and light."

MORAYO said:

"Una get money o ah 200k I Dey find over 5month now. God please help me."

Gemmy said:

"Omo I go like buy am oo but how I go see the money I'm just a student."

Forex Monetization Coach said:

"Can't wait to get mine next month. I can't keep spending money on fuel."

thelma said:

"Omo nah this thing I need for Ifite now …but the money go long way …so help me god."

lilyberry010 said:

"Am enjoying mine ooo... Nepa or no Nepa e no concern me, Light is 24/7 at my place... I dnt regret any penny spent at all. it worth the hype."

I&T Collection said:

"Pls enlighten me on this pls, because my side there is not light at all."

🇵 🇮 🇳 🇰 🇾 said:

"How does it really work Plss?? Can it last from morning till night?? (Only tv, celling fan and fridge)."

A lady who buys fuel for N1,500 per litre installs solar energy and mentions the price. Photo: fhm

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng