A University of Ibadan law graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree and becoming the only one in her family.

She revealed she was among 56 students who graduated with first-class degrees out of 146 in her Faculty.

The graduate described her result as a miracle after a challenging journey filled with doubt and perseverance

A University of Ibadan law graduate, Mercy Sado, has celebrated her academic achievement after being the only first-class degree holder in her family.

The young woman shared her excitement in a LinkedIn post on March 22, 2026. She reflected on her academic journey and the significance of her success.

UI law graduate celebrates after her Faculty achieved something rare - Details below

A UI law graduate celebrates her Faculty and academic achievement. Photo credit: Mercy Sado/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Record-breaking result in UI Law faculty

According to Mercy, the results released on February 16, 2026, marked an unusual and record-setting performance in the Faculty.

Out of 146 students who graduated, 56 earned first-class degrees, while no student finished with a third class.

The outcome, she noted, was widely regarded as a major achievement for the Faculty. In her words:

"On February 16, our results were released, and it was truly remarkable. Out of 146 students, 56 graduated with First Class, and not a single student finished with a Third Class. It was a record-breaking achievement for our faculty.

I’m grateful to share that I was among those who graduated with a First Class."

UI first-class graduate becomes first in family

She described the result as a “long-awaited miracle,” noting that the journey was challenging and filled with moments of doubt.

A University of Ibadan law graduate celebrates earning a first-class degree. Photo credit: Mercy Sado/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She added:

"Honestly, it was a long-awaited miracle, one I doubted so many times because of how tough the journey was. But God saw me through and made the impossible possible."

Mercy also disclosed that her achievement was a special one because she became the first person in her family to graduate from UI with a first-class degree.

“I am Mercy Sado, a First-Class Graduate of Law… I am also the first person in my family to graduate with a First Class, to the glory of God,” she wrote.

The law graduate also shared her areas of interest in the LinkedIn post:

"My interests are in Energy Law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution."

"This achievement for our class came with lots of compliments and even some disagreements but it was beautiful to see Punch Newspapers believe in our story enough to feature interview responses from First Class graduates in my class."

She added:

"I was featured again by Punch Newspapers following the iResearch Fellowship Pitch Competition held on February 27, 2026, as one of the winners. It was a remarkable event, with distinguished personalities like Dr. Hala Zaid, former Minister of Health and Population, Egypt, and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju Smart, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Intergovernmental Affairs, serving as judges."

Reactions to UI first-class graduate's achievement

Some of the comments are below.

Samuel Aburemi said:

"This is really impressive. Congratulations to you."

Aaron Onimisan said:

"A Very Big Congratulations."

Temitope Aiyebogan commented:

"Congratulationsssssss. Mercyy."

Favour Durosaro stated:

"Congratulations ma🎉 More wins by God's grace. 🙌🏾"

Chinedu Ajah ACArb commented:

"Congratulations Mercy. 🎊 Super proud of you."

In a similar story, University of Ibadan graduate Oluwatunmise Awobajo celebrated becoming the first in her family to earn a first-class degree in Law.

UI graduate breaks family record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UI graduate went viral after she posted photos of herself and showed her CGPA.

She mentioned a feat she achieved in her department, as well as breaking a family record.

Source: Legit.ng