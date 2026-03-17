A young woman shared her experience working in the health sector in the UK after she left her job

She explained what she experienced that made her quit the role and move back to her country, Nigeria

The young lady explained that she has been in Nigeria for a while and spoke about her employment status

A Nigerian lady doing a care job in the UK quits and returns to Nigeria, giving an interesting reason why she made the big decision in a video which has since got many people talking.

The young woman spoke about a lot of things in her video while also giving an update about what she is into currently.

Lady leaves UK healthcare role and returns to Nigeria, reveals reason. Photo Source: Tiktok/melissa_oti

Source: TikTok

Lady quits UK job, shares why

@melissa_oti explained in the viral post that she was initially doing a care job in the UK but suddenly had to quit as she woke up one morning and told herself that the job wasn't for her, and explained why.

She said in the TikTok clip:

"I left the UK for many reasons. One of the reasons I left the UK was I felt I didn't have a spot in the UK job market. I did a care job for roughly 3 years and I kept on getting into trouble. I consider myself someone with very strong ethics, but for some weird reason, I kept getting into trouble. Then I woke up one morning and told myself perhaps, healthcare is not for me..."

She explained in the above that the major reason why she left the job was that she was always getting into trouble.

Lady quits UK health job and moves back to Nigeria, shares why. Photo Source: Tiktok/melissa_oti

Source: TikTok

@melissa_oti spoke further, explaining her situation since moving to Nigeria.

She continued:

"I've been in Nigeria for about 7 months, and I'm not bothered about finding a job. I'm not bothered about opening any physical business, why? Because I know a lot more now..."

Reactions as lady quits UK job

@WENDU said:

"Abroad is not easy nne."

meiccytheopolinabackup wrote:

"I am In uk doing care job to be honest we are just managing , being humble at work even though we pass through this and that but someone like me that work with agency I am always praying everyday before I go to work , I think you just get fed sister and I don’t blame you because I myself I ca explain."

Faith Da-Ala noted:

"Teach me oo, I'm tired of my 8 to 5."

cacule shared:

"Teach me me sef don tire this uk."

Paul Amazu added:

"Which online biz is advisable for people in Nigeria?"

Chioma said:

"Teach me. Was just discussing this yesterday I don tire for work."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how her friend’s husband, Uche, was quickly rescued after getting stuck in an elevator. She revealed that authorities arrived within just two minutes after dialing 999.

Nigerian lady refuses to leave UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UK-based Nigerian lady, Deborah, has 11 months left on her graduate visa and has turned to social media for strength and motivation.

Despite applying to thousands of jobs over the past two years in hopes of securing visa sponsorship, she has not yet been successful.

Source: Legit.ng