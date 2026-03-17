A Nigerian man shared his first flight experience, reviewing all meals served during his 7-hour journey to London

He described being served snacks, jollof rice, bread, cake, and tea, rating the overall food experience 7/10

The video went viral as many social media users shared opinions and personal experiences about airline meals

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a detailed review of the meals he was served during his first-ever flight abroad.

the yougn man, identified as Matthew on TikTok, documented his experience while travelling from Nigeria to London by air.

A Nigerian man relocates to the UK and shares the foods he was given on the airplane. Photo credit: @matthew_in_the_uk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, he gave a step-by-step account of everything he ate during his 7-hour flight.

He said the in-flight experience started with a bottle of water shortly after he boarded the plane. About 30 minutes later, he was served a pack of sour cream and onion chips, which he described as enjoyable.

He said:

"The first thing they handed me when I sat down was water. Then about 30 minutes later, they handed me sour cream and onions chip. If you ask me, that was pretty random, but who am I to complain? They tasted good."

Nigerian man shares food served on airplane

The highlight of the meal service, as seen in the TikTok video, came when the main food tray was served. Matthew said he immediately started with the jollof rice, noting that it was his natural choice as a Nigerian.

A Nigerian man shared his first flight experience. Photo credit: @matthew_in_the_uk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He added:

"And then of course, the main tray came out, which is what I was waiting for, for the love of God. And I started with the Jollof rice because, hello, I'm Nigerian, what else would I start with?

The tray also had bread that was so stale, it was literally falling everywhere, with cake and this Nigerian biscuit that only legends know about. Tried the vegan butter and I swear it tasted like absolutely nothing. So I split the bread, stuffed it with butter anyways, and washed it down with juice."

The tray also included bread, cake, and a local biscuit. After resting for a while during the flight, he was later served tea.

Before landing, passengers were served a final snack box, which included plantain chips, egg salad, and fruit salad. While he found some of the items underwhelming, he appreciated the overall effort.

At the end of his review, he rated the overall food experience a 7 out of 10.

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users sharing their own flight experiences and opinions on airline meals

Watch the video below:

Reactions to food served on airplane

Some of the comments are below.

childofman1 commented:

"This airline served us Jollof rice with okra chunks in it. They were serving water in cups like we’re kids. Omo never again!"

BACKUP ACCT stated:

"This airline is very good when I flew premium economy, I was shocked by their food portioning; it was a lot."

Vıctorıa🎀🙂‍↔️ commented:

"V.A is the best airline for me (not that I’ve been on any other)."

In a related story, a Nigerian woman relocated from Italy to Nigeria due to stress, documenting her journey and reasons on TikTok.

Lady who saved to relocate seeks advice

Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady sought advice from social media users on where to relocate to with a budget of N20 million.

According to the young lady, she desires to go abroad but doesn't want to relocate through academic pursuit.

Source: Legit.ng