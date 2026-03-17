A Nigerian lady has sought advice from social media users on where to relocate to with a budget of N20 million

According to the young lady, she desires to go abroad but doesn't want to relocate through academic pursuit

Social media users who came across her tweet recommended countries that she could successfully relocate to with her budget

A Nigerian lady turned to social media for guidance as she disclosed her intention to relocate abroad with a budget of 20 million naira.

Her post quickly drew attention, as many users engaged with her tweet and offered suggestions on countries that could match her financial capacity.

Lady with N20m budget asks netizens to suggest countries for relocation. Photo credit: @BigLilyC/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady with N20 million to relocate seeks help

Identified on X as @BigLily_C, the lady made it clear that she was not interested in pursuing studies as a pathway to relocation.

Instead, she sought alternative options that would allow her to move overseas without enrolling in an academic programme.

Her request sparked reactions, with many users eager to share their opinions and experiences.

In her post, she explained that her main goal had been to leave Nigeria and settle in another country, but she preferred to avoid the student route.

This explanation limited the number of advice she received, as netizens focused on countries where relocation might be possible through other means within her stated budget of N20 million.

Nigerian lady's relocation plan abroad with N20 million budget sparks reactions. Photo credit: @BigLilyC/X.

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

"I have 20m to relocate and I don’t want to go via school. Can you recommend counties that I can relocate to with my 20m budget."

Reactions as lady with N20 million seeks advice

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Naira said:

"You can migrate to Portugal on D7 retirement visa as long as you can show a steady income of $800/month. Visa comes with no limitation."

Toochukwu wrote:

"Learn German up to B2 level (1 year), come to Germany under Ausbildung program. Everything won’t be up to 5m."

TheBuzzScene reacted:

"We at the BuzzScene help process immigration through different routes. With a budget of 20m and study route exempted, you can relocate via work permit to either UK Canada or European countries. If you can tell us your degree, we can help you find a job."

Emediong reacted:

"Skip the normal UK/Canada Japa thing. Relocation is not just about the country it's about the pathway, Places like Paraguay, Argentina, Georgia, and some parts of Eastern Europe are popular because the entry requirements are lighter and the cost of living is lower."

Abdullah added:

"Consider Brazil if you want to relocate without going through school. The cost of living is affordable, and visa requirements are moderate with manageable proof of funds. If your long-term goal is Europe, Portugal is a good option since its residency pathway can lead to PR."

See the post below:

Lady in Canada speaks on relocation struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in Canada explained the struggles she faced after relocating abroad with her husband and son.

She disclosed that her family initially had no jobs, struggled with childcare costs, and relied on others while settling.

Source: Legit.ng