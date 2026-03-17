Lady Who Saved Up N20 million for Relocation Seeks Advice on Best Country to Move to, People React
- A Nigerian lady has sought advice from social media users on where to relocate to with a budget of N20 million
- According to the young lady, she desires to go abroad but doesn't want to relocate through academic pursuit
- Social media users who came across her tweet recommended countries that she could successfully relocate to with her budget
A Nigerian lady turned to social media for guidance as she disclosed her intention to relocate abroad with a budget of 20 million naira.
Her post quickly drew attention, as many users engaged with her tweet and offered suggestions on countries that could match her financial capacity.
Lady with N20 million to relocate seeks help
Identified on X as @BigLily_C, the lady made it clear that she was not interested in pursuing studies as a pathway to relocation.
Instead, she sought alternative options that would allow her to move overseas without enrolling in an academic programme.
Her request sparked reactions, with many users eager to share their opinions and experiences.
In her post, she explained that her main goal had been to leave Nigeria and settle in another country, but she preferred to avoid the student route.
This explanation limited the number of advice she received, as netizens focused on countries where relocation might be possible through other means within her stated budget of N20 million.
She captioned the post:
"I have 20m to relocate and I don’t want to go via school. Can you recommend counties that I can relocate to with my 20m budget."
Reactions as lady with N20 million seeks advice
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.
Naira said:
"You can migrate to Portugal on D7 retirement visa as long as you can show a steady income of $800/month. Visa comes with no limitation."
Toochukwu wrote:
"Learn German up to B2 level (1 year), come to Germany under Ausbildung program. Everything won’t be up to 5m."
TheBuzzScene reacted:
"We at the BuzzScene help process immigration through different routes. With a budget of 20m and study route exempted, you can relocate via work permit to either UK Canada or European countries. If you can tell us your degree, we can help you find a job."
Emediong reacted:
"Skip the normal UK/Canada Japa thing. Relocation is not just about the country it's about the pathway, Places like Paraguay, Argentina, Georgia, and some parts of Eastern Europe are popular because the entry requirements are lighter and the cost of living is lower."
Abdullah added:
"Consider Brazil if you want to relocate without going through school. The cost of living is affordable, and visa requirements are moderate with manageable proof of funds. If your long-term goal is Europe, Portugal is a good option since its residency pathway can lead to PR."
See the post below:
Lady in Canada speaks on relocation struggles
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in Canada explained the struggles she faced after relocating abroad with her husband and son.
She disclosed that her family initially had no jobs, struggled with childcare costs, and relied on others while settling.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.