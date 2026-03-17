A young man celebrated completing his microbiology studies at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

The man, confined to a wheelchair, shared how he faced depression and criticism as he shared his experiences in school

His story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the microbiology graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian graduate, Praise Joshua Oyeyemi, celebrated as he graduated from the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH).

Celebrating his achievement on TikTok, the excited Praise revealed that he bagged a second-class upper degree in Microbiology.

A young man celebrated completing his microbiology studies at OAUSTECH. Photo: @praisejosh_.

Source: TikTok

Physically-challenged OAUSTECH graduate shares story

Identified on TikTok as @praisejosh_, the man who was confined to a wheelchair shared his experience at the university.

He also shared that his journey was not just about the degree but about the happy and sad moments he shared.

He wrote:

"W Graduate in da chat. I Did itttt. It is not just about the degree. It's about a whole lot of happy and sad stories and moments, including love, care, struggle, pains, sleepless nights, depression, anxiety, support, sprains, falls, hard work, sacrifices, passion, hate, resilience, unyieldingness, hope, criticism, stigmatization, experiences, ups, downs, time, determination, perseverance, triumph, challenges, obstacles, motivation, inspiration, friendships, growth, learning, failures, successes, tears, smiles, empathy, courage, adaptability, endurance, gratitude, and reflection, along side with a whole bunch of amazing people I met during the course of the degree. But I graduated."

See his TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate OASUTECH second-class upper graduate

His story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the microbiology graduate on his academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Omò ola said:

"I was shouting that early morning I want to see praise graduate. I'm so happy for you, you see that ur younger brother that sacrifices all for u."

A… said:

"How do I like this one million times? Good job man!"

Islam Heart said:

"Ohh omg am so emotional Congratulations bro."

SODO said:

"I’ve watched you do a lot for yourself and I’ve learnt à whole lot from you behind the scene. I love that you didn’t give up. Congratulations."

omoniperson said:

"Congratulations Praise I watched you then when I was in OAUSTECH. I am proud of you. Thanks to your brother for all the sacrifices."

little Beauty said:

"Am super proud of you my love Big congratulations to you, thanks for making us proud."

Emmy said:

"Congrats my bro enjoyed patronizing u then P.S: dis man knows how to do business."

N said:

"In microbiology? Congratulations boo. you did that."

An OAUSTECH graduate shares story as he bags second-class upper degree. Photo: @praisejosh_.

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng