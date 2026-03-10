A Nigerian employer shared her surprise online after an employee requested a N1.7 million salary advance barely one month after starting work

A Nigerian woman has sparked debate on social media after sharing an unusual request she received from one of her employees.

The lady, identified as Chioma Amadi, took to X to recount how a staff member she recently hired asked for a salary advance amounting to N1.7 million.

According to Amadi, the request came barely one month after the employee started working with her company.

Employer reacts to employee's salary advance request

In a lengthy post following a screenshot of the employee's email, Amadi expressed disbelief at the size of the request. She explained that the amount was equivalent to about 17 months (a year and five months) of the employee’s salary.

She wrote:

"Someone I hired last month just asked me for a salary advance of N1.7M.

I’m so tired because this was the last thing I needed to see after the day I had yesterday.

Not 500k, not 700k. Not even something remotely proportional to the amount of time you’ve actually worked.

N1.7M.

Seventeen months of her salary."

Amadi said she found the request surprising, especially because the employee had only recently joined the organisation and was still in the early stages of learning the role.

According to her, salary advances are usually discussed after an employee has worked for a longer period and built trust within an organisation.

She said:

"You’re one month into a job. I barely know you. You’ve barely done anything tangible yet. We’re still at the stage where I’m trying to see if you even understand the role you were hired for.

And somehow, in your mind, the most reasonable thing to do is to ask your employer to essentially bankroll the next year and a half of your life."

She added:

"You’ve worked in a place for years and built trust, maybe we can have a conversation about advances, emergencies, and support.

But one month?

One month and you’re already treating your employer like a personal credit facility.

And then people wonder why founders become extremely guarded over time."

See the X post below:

Reactions to employee's salary advance request

Some of the comments are below.

@SophiaAutomates said:

"Deducted from your salary, na corporative?? Abi na loan bank??"

@heyeoler2 said:

"Problem with this is we can trace this person out."

@ItanolaHafsat wrote:

"This audacity is sickening

Even sending it to you herself. Telling you how she needs to sort it all out immediately.

She will still do more than this in the future."

