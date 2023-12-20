After paying the whopping sum of N30 million for a work visa in Canada, a Nigerian man discovered he had been scammed

The man's sad story was shared by Grandma Shasha, a travel advisor who also posted the document online

Shasha advised people to be careful not to engage fake agents who would take their hard-earned money and not deliver

A man who paid N30 million for a direct work visa to Canada discovered he was scammed.

The painful story of how the man lost such a huge amount was shared on TikTok by a travel advisor, Grandma Shasha.

The man was given a fake visa by the agent. Photo credit: Getty Images/paule858, Alexandr Dubovitskiy and Aaron Foster. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Shasha shared an image of the visa, which she insists is fake, and showed people how to spot the difference from a genuine Canadian visa.

She said a visa agent did a dirty job, taking the client's money without delivering as expected.

Her words:

"An agent scammed a client of N30 million for this direct work visa."

Netizens who saw the video marvelled at the amount the man lost to scammers who promised him a Canadian visa.

See the video below:

Reactions as man loses N30 million to fake visa agent

@Onyeukwu K Sebastine said:

"I swear the agent and his or her family go go down."

@adetolawaziri commented:

"Any visa you did not go and take by yourself at the embassy is fake."

