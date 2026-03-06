A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on TikTok showing the moment she defended her project in school

According to the lady, she lost her father just a few hours before she her defence but she had no other choice than to do it

A video showed her with a heavy eyes full of tears and covered with glasses as she defended her project in school

Identified as @pgold on TikTok, she shared a heart-wrenching video of herself standing in front of a panel, visibly in pain and tearful, yet determined to see her project through.

The video captured the emotional trauma she was experiencing, with her eyes heavy with tears and her face covered by glasses.

She captioned the post:

"POV: Define a strong girl? Me: I Iost my dad at 12 am and did my defense by 9 am with a heavy eyes full of tears covered with glasses."

Reactions as grieving student defends school project

Her post sparked support and emotional comments from TikTok users, who were moved by her strength and resilience in the face of pain.

Many praised her for her courage and dedication to her academic pursuits, acknowledging that it couldn't have been easy for her to compose herself and defend her project under such difficult circumstances.

@sparklingApperal said:

"I lost my dad and I HV defence that day, when they called me in, I couldn't say anything because tears full my eyes and my supervisor asked me and I told him I lost my dad that morning, he said I should call my name and registration number and go. Rip dad."

@Ukhti said:

"Omo I was having waec exam that time my dad died on Sunday and i went to write physics exam on Monday."

@OLUWAFERANMI said:

"Nah so dem talk say make I go bring my friend from sch because say him papa die omo I no fit stand the girl cry. We cry from ijebu to Ibadan nii."

@faithcore said:

"Define strong girl: I wrote jamb exam the day my only brother was buried. Couldn’t attend. Didn’t even know where he is."

@henrieeeeeeeeeee said:

"My dad died a week before my IT defense. I fell sick and with canular on my hand I did my defense. Omo, after the defense I sat outside and cried my eyes out. Those period were dark fr and I didn’t believe I would survive it. My dad was my person fr and I’m still healing."

@Itz œBįñwä said:

"I think ur dad saw how u we’re struggling with ur defense preparation ad he really wanted to help u bt knew he can’t ad a human so he decided to do it as an angel so he can be with u anytime anyday to guide ad protect u."

@Mary931 commented:

"I lost my mom few minutes after my exam in the evening and I have another exam by 9 the next day. I failed the couse sha because even with the way my friend surrounded me to give me answer I still couldn’t write I failed like the 3 courses I wrote after that day and the messed us my CGPA but thank God we graduated with no extra year."

@Dhatgirl_riri☆ reacted:

"I’ve a course mate who lost her dad and she came for presentation that day with a black shade and swollen eye, she’s so strong and smart, she finished her presentation and I just admired her strength same time filled with grief for her. Sending love Elizabeth. I don’t think I can recover from that."

@Asa Statement added:

"I lost my dad the day I got admission to study nursing in UNN although i did not proceed because of my elder sister was already in school (UNN) and my mom cannot train both of us, so I decided to give up for sister to continue and my dad's family is not helping matter at all. Any day I remember how my father died. I will start crying because I know where I supposed to be, I would have been a graduate now because it was in 2021 I gained admission, all I have to say is dat death u do me this one."

