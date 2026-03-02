A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she started with a 3.0 GPA in 100 level and what she did to graduate with a first class

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Okeoghene Freda Okpewo, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Freda shared that she bagged a first-class degree in agricultural and environmental engineering from UI.

A UI student bags first-class engineering degree, emerges best female in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Okeoghene Freda Okpewo

UI first-class graduate breaks family record

On her LinkedIn page, Okeoghene shared how she emerged as the best graduating female student in her department.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Last week Wednesday , I was officially inducted into the engineering profession and also received a dean’s honours award for being the best female graduating student from the department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering But this story didn’t begin there.

"It began in 100 level with a 3.00 CGPA. Which was a borderline of second class upper. I didn’t start strong. But I made a decision: I would not remain there. 200 Level – 3.18 CGPA Progress, but not enough. I knew that if I wanted a First Class, I had serious work to do.

"300 Level – The year I locked in. • Contested and won as Departmental Vice President • Made the Dean’s Honours List (3.84) • CGPA moved to 3.39

"400 Level – Pressure year. • Dean’s Honours List (3.80) • CGPA increased to 3.45 Another borderline moment. I was close but not there yet.

"500 Level (Final Year) – The defining stretch. This was the year everything happened at once. While fighting for that First Class, I was also: • Financial Secretary, Red Cross Society, University of Ibadan • Chairman, Faculty of Technology Finalists’ Week • Winner, NIAE Competition • Completing my project: Development of an IoT-Based Monitoring System for Environmental Conditions in Maize Storage.

"There were sleepless nights and moments of doubt But I had made a promise to my 100-level self. And I kept it. I graduated with a 3.52 CGPA — First Class Honours.

"Best Graduating Female Student, Agricultural & Environmental Engineering Dean’s Honours Award (3.80) Certificate of Honor – Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Certificate of Service - Nigerian Red Cross Society I am the first First Class graduate in my bloodline.

"This is more than a grade. It is growth. It is resilience. It is proof that you can start average and finish exceptional. If you’re currently in your “3.00 phase,” don’t panic. Progress compounds. Discipline compounds. Belief compounds. I am deeply grateful to God, my family, my mentors, and everyone who supported me. The journey continues."

A University of Ibadan engineering graduate breaks family record with first class. Photo: UI

