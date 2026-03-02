A University of Lagos (UNILAG) biochemistry graduate has recounted how he was denied admission twice to study medicine at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

According to him, everyone said that biochemistry was the closest thing to medicine and that UNILAG's post-UTME looked easier compared to OAU's

The second-class upper honours graduate shared his impressive achievements at UNILAG, noting that he enjoyed every bit of it

A fresh graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ayodeji Ajayi, has shared how he struggled to gain admission for years, noting that his application to study medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was rejected twice, causing him to apply elsewhere.

He recounted how he found out that he had been admitted to study biochemistry at UNILAG on October 25, 2019.

A young man graduates from UNILAG years after OAU denied him admission twice. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ayodeji Ajayi

Source: UGC

From OAU reject to UNILAG scholar

In a LinkedIn post, Ayodeji, who graduated with a second-class upper degree in biochemistry, recounted how people encouraged him to apply for the course, saying it was the closest thing to medicine and that UNILAG's post-UTME was simpler than that of OAU.

He recounted his time at UNILAG, where he spent over six years, noting that he went from being a flirty assistant course rep, to a debater, a volunteer, a student professional and finally a student leader.

Ayodeji shared his convocation photoshoot and some of his achievements, and the leadership positions he attained as an undergraduate. Ayodeji's LinkedIn post in full read:

"October 25, 2019. The clock read 1:23 a.m. Cold night air drifted in, carrying the steady chirp of crickets. My palms were sweaty. I sat on the edge of my bed and refreshed my CAPS profile for what felt like the hundredth time. I was anxious.

"Two years earlier, in 2017, I’d written my first UTME. JAMB’s centralized CAPS system was new then. Twice I’d been denied admission to study Medicine at OAU. That year, I’d applied for Biochemistry at the University of Lagos. Everyone said it was the closest thing to Medicine, and UNILAG’s post-UTME looked easier than OAU’s. I mean, how hard could Maths, English and General paper get?

"So when I refreshed my CAPS dashboard and read the message; "congratulations, you’ve been offered admission...", the scream I let out felt entirely justified. I woke my parents. In my excitement, I posted on my WhatsApp status “Who says God isn’t good?” I made a follow up post with something smug like, “UNILAG should anticipate me.” If only I’d known what lay ahead.

"The next six-and-a-half years unfolded in ways I couldn’t have planned. I started as a flirty assistant course rep and became a debater, a volunteer, a student professional, and finally, a student leader. Through painfully long ASUU strikes and the scary COVID-19 pandemic, I passed through UNILAG, and UNILAG passed through me.

"On January 20, 2026, exactly six years after my first undergraduate class at the University of Lagos, I was awarded a BSc (Hons) in Biochemistry, Second Class Upper — 4.18/5.00. Right now I feel mostly gratitude: for the people I met, the lessons I learned, and the strange, beautiful mess of the journey. It’s been an interesting run. I enjoyed every bit of it."

A Nigerian man who was denied admission twice by OAU bags degree from UNILAG. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ayodeji Ajayi

Source: UGC

UNILAG graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Olasubomi Lawal said:

"It was a sweep listening to you speak and to have shared ideas with you on or beyond the pages🫱🏻‍🫲🏽congratulations fikayo 🥳."

Mary Onwordi said:

"Congratulations Deji🎉 Very well deserved 🤗."

Mary Adeleye said:

"Congratulations Ayodeji Ajayi.

"The journey to success continues ✨."

Ayomide Atoki said:

"Congrats Ayodeji.🎉🎉 I trust you are going to change the world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) graduate who had one F9 in NECO and attended 11 schools had graduated with a first-class degree.

Former OAU student bags first-class at UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who left Obafemi Awolowo University for the University of Ibadan had bagged a first-class honours degree.

In a LinkedIn post, she described how her determination to graduate with top honours began in 2019 when she attended a convocation ceremony at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).

According to her, witnessing a family friend graduate with a First Class degree and emerge as the university’s overall second-best student inspired her to pursue the same academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng