University of Ibadan graduate Abdulafeez Busayo Sikirullahi earned first-class honours with a great CGPA in Electrical Engineering

He ranked among the top three students in his department and the top four in the Faculty of Technology

He won multiple scholarships and awards, including the Ogun Bursary and Seplat Energy Scholarship, during his studies

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Abdulafeez Busayo Sikirullahi, has captured attention after sharing his impressive academic achievements online.

Abdulafeez Busayo is a graduate of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

A bursary winner from the University of Ibadan finishes with a first-class degree.

He bagged first-class honours with a 3.92/4.00 CGPA, consistently appearing on all Dean’s Honour Lists throughout his studies.

UI graduate Abdulafeez shares academic achievements

Sharing his achievements on X, Abdulafeez said he was among the top 3 students in his department and top four in the Faculty of Technology, standing out as one of the brightest students in the university.

Abdulafeez’s accomplishments extend beyond academics. In 2019, he was recognised as the Best Graduating Student and Senior Prefect at Remo Divisional High School in Sagamu, Ogun state.

During his university years, he also won the Ogun Bursary, the Seplat Energy Scholarship, and received multiple awards of excellence from the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

In his X post, introducing himself, he wrote:

“Reintroducing: SIKIRULLAHI Abdulafeez Busayo (BSc., GMNSE).

"First Class Hons.

"Top 3 - Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department

"Top 4 - Faculty of Technology.

"University of Ibadan.

"3.92/4.00

"Grateful for the journey."

He also added:

"From Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu, Ogun State (BGS , 2019) and Senior Prefect Boy.

"To winning Ogun Bursary, then becoming Seplat Energy Scholar, Awards of excellence from MSSN and featured on all Dean's Honor List ."

See his X post below:

Reactions as Ogun bursary winner bags first-class

The post, along with photos of his accolades, has sparked admiration online, with many praising him for his hard work, dedication, and focus. Some of the comments are below.

@Jude1195127 wrote:

"Big man with doings!"

@ajibola_fw said:

"Big Congrats Star boy of Shagamu."

@ShonubiTemilol1 commented:

"Congratulations, engineer Abdulafeez."

@Oladiemejidr stated:

"Congratulations, big bro. May Allah Azawajal grant you all the blessings of this world. I’m proud of you."

Drip_btc said:

"Ko easy mehn congratulations idolo."

@Thormmie_001 commented:

"Big feat! Congratulations man! Recreating this in few months time by God’s grace."

