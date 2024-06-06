A cute little boy was in high spirits as he mimicked the outfit worn by Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji

He started with his white shirt which was blended with a white trouser, and the time he wore his outfit was synchronised with that of the actor

The last attire was an Agbada that was designed in a flowery pattern and had netizens wowed by the creative thought

Many children have role models and a little boy chose actor Lateef Adedimeji as one he adores and decided to dress like him.

Lateef Adedimeji looks glamorous in his Agbada. Image credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The outfit the movie star wore at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024) was replicated by the little boy. The process Lateef followed was also adopted by the boy.

In a video shared online, the handsome child wore a white shirt and black trousers and added a black long-sleeve shirt over it.

The little boy, assisted by an adult assumed to be his mum, wore his colourful Agbada over his trousers while shinning his white set of teeth.

He rocked his show-stopping outfit with a gold chain and a cap that matched his Agbada. Both of them displayed swags as they showed off their glamorous outfits.

Lateef reacts to the boy's outfit

The Nollywood actor was excited about the recreation of his outfit and he praised the boy.

"Awwww. I love it," Lateef reacted.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the boy's video

Several Instagram users have reacted to the boy's video. See some of the comments below:

@untaiye2:

"The resemblance is fire. This boy did a good job, the organizers too."

@marywise_the_ceo:

"Any child that the mum and dad are in love always looks beautiful and handsome. See how cute and splendid this little boy appears. Clean skin and well kept."

@chief_femibranch:

"So adorable."

@hadassah.maigari:

"Cute baby. Watching this is making me sweat already."

@mva_hair:

"Awww, you did a great job on this ma'am, perfect match. He looks so much like him."

@keisha_and_babyvee:

"Mama you did a great job this is stunning walayi."

@lolawilloams9009:

"The baby boy killed it. Good job."

@rachael0723:

"Please, give him his trophy."

Fans react to Lateef Adedimeji's outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that while the festivities of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations were still very much in the air, reactions had trailed viral photos of actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe.

Many fans trolled the couple for their Eid-el-Kabir outfits noting that they looked unpleasant to the eyes.

Lateef and Mo launched their fashion line and opened a few outlets; however, fans said their outfit was not a good representation of their brand.

Source: Legit.ng