The death curse of a self-acclaimed RCCG Pastor, Bola Abiodun, on a feminist, Timisin, has failed as she tweeted after the prophecy.

Pastor Abiodun via his X handle @b_abiodun4, placed a heavy death curse Tomisin known as @tomisin_ms, for calling him “Mr.” Instead of “Pastor Dr. Mr. Bola”.

The angry man of God prophecied at Tomisin would die by 11pm on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The drama started from an innocent discussion about harrasment women experience at work places.

While pastor Bola tried to say Feminists exaggerate everything and miss out on real life enjoyment, Tomisin advised him to teach the boy child boundaries instead of justifying their actions.

“I’m anointed man of God. I can curse you now and it’ll take effect for the rest of your lives. Bible says touch not my anointed… Try me and see.”

He lated added that:

“If you don’t apologize to me in the next 5 minutes, you may not wake up tomorrow. I, Pastor Dr Bola Abiodun, hereby pronounce a curse on u that if you don’t retract & apologize… u shall pass on to glory in your sleep at 11pm on 23rd Feb, ’26.”

Tomisin has resumed tweeting after the failed death cursed placed on her by the self-acclaimed RCCG pastor.

“Stay off twitter until banger boys start parading ‘their’ pictures with RIP ……my parents are active SM users. Abeg o! Abeg o”

