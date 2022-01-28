A South African man has surprised his mum with the gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan, making the woman celebrate in uncontrollable happiness

The man was seen in a viral video taking his mother to Mercedes-Benz Wonderboom Pretoria where the brand new car was parked before presenting it to her

Nigerians on social media have praised the man for remembering to take good care of his mum after making it in life

A South African mother identified as Mrs. BL Maseko has just experienced a very sweet moment in her journey of motherhood. This is because her son just bought her a car.

The man presented his mum with the huge gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan. In a viral video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the man was seen escorting his mother to the place where he hid the car gift.

The proud mum sits in the car with joy. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Brand new Mercedes Benz came as a surprise

When they got there, he unveiled the car which was covered to the surprise of his mother. The joyous mum then opened the car door, entered, and sat inside with so much happiness. There were also beautiful flowers and bottles of wine used to spice up the moment.

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram, Nigerians took to the comment section to share their views. But some quickly noticed that the man did not help his mum to carry a heavy bag she was holding.

They lambasted the man for allowing his mum to carry the bag while he walked empty-handed. A few of the comments go as follows:

@southsidehappiness says:

"Try do for your mama first before your girlfriend!"

@afriproud says:

"Is that why he never bothered to be a gentleman & carry that heavy bag she is carrying that makes her waddle?? Na wa o. At least relief her of that heavy luggage. Meanwhile congratulations woman."

Qalice.oluwaseun wrote:

"My mum needs this badly and she will get it soon

@shawwal_stores commented:

"I think say Na only me see how the old woman is struggling with the bag, to help carry that bag self they more importantanter."

Watch the video below:

