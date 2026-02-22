A Nigerian woman has shared a message addressed to Apostle Joshua Selman regarding his relationship with a church member, Sandra Areh

In a now-viral post shared via her official account, she disclosed the rumours she had heard about the reason they are not married

Speaking further, she appealed to Joshua Selman to leave the lady alone to marry someone else if he is not convinced to marry her himself

A Nigerian woman has dished out a public message addressed to prominent pastor Joshua Selman, regarding his alleged past relationship with a church member, Sandra Areh.

The message revealed rumours about the supposed reason behind the pastor and Sandra's unmarried status.

Nigerian woman makes an appeal to Apostle Joshua Selman. Photo credit: @Madueke Mary Jane Chioma/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Woman appeals to Joshua Selman about Sandra Areh

In a post shared on Facebook by Madueke Maryanne Chioma, she appealed to Selman to consider marrying Sandra if the rumours were true.

According to her, the rumoured reason behind Apostle Joshua Selman's alleged past relationship with Sandra Areh is said to be due to parental control and influence, specifically her mother's alleged disapproval of their union at the time.

She claimed that Sandra was allegedly rejecting other suitors due to her lingering feelings for the popular apostle.

Chioma also urged Selman to release Sandra from any perceived emotional bond if he did not intend to marry her, allowing her to move on with her life.

She referenced the difference in biological clocks between men and women, encouraging Selman to act fast if he was interested in marrying Sandra.

The post also contained a message to Sandra, advising her to move on if Selman was not her intended partner.

Woman advises Sandra Areh to move on

Chioma also encouraged Sandra to focus on finding someone who was genuinely interested in marrying her, rather than holding onto hopes of a relationship with Selman.

Chioma's message concluded with a prayer for both Selman and Sandra, wishing them fulfilment of their heart's desires.

Nigerian woman speaks about Joshua Selman's relationship with Sandra Areh. Photo credit: @Receptors_corner.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Letter to the Apostle Selman. Dear apostle Joshua Selman I hope this meets you well and I pray you receive with open arms. Rumors has it #rumorhasit that once upon a time you were deeply in love with Sandra aka selwoman but due to parental control and influence I dont know if its true o her mom refused her marrying you. If any of this said has any atom of truth in it biko for the love of GOD whom you serve and teach with all realness its time to let bygones be bygones and marry this lady who rumor has it has rejected soooo many suitors because of you.

"Please the biological clock of men and women aint same except she has frozen her eggs do marry her so that she can bore you kids dou i believe even if she has passed the clock which i know she hasnt GOD who is the creator of heaven and earth will give you guys kids please do not let the world mock her and even laugh at you. If you havent heard from GOD concerning marriage marriagematters you dont intend to marry biko tell her the truth and free her for the man who is willing and available to marry her thankyou.

"For you Sandra aka kingdom fighter aka selwoman that name has been given to you for how long now please if its not the WILL of GOD for apostle to be your husband nne dont keep holding back and rejecting others who truly have the intention of wifey you to go to the bin dust yourself hold your heart firm and move on its my prayer you end up with the one your heart longs for but if it keeps stalling and seem like mission impossible wont you move on. I pray the LORD ALMIGHTY Grant you your heart desires #Amen."

See the post below:

Lady shares discovery about Joshua Selman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady got many people talking on social media after she conducted research on a popular pastor.

She took to her page and shared what she found after looking up a lady who is believed to be his close friend.

Source: Legit.ng