A mother became emotional after her three-year-old autistic son 'miraculously' began speaking and singing

She credited the Speech Blubs app for helping improve his communication skills through interactive speech exercises

The touching video sparked emotional reactions online, with many parents sharing similar experiences and celebrating his progress

A mother has moved social media users to tears after sharing an emotional moment when her three-year-old son, who is autistic and nonverbal, 'miraculously' began talking.

In a video shared on TikTok, the mother was seen crying with joy as she watched her son, Luke, sing the popular children’s song in England.

The popular children's song is known as "Old MacDonald Had a Farm," originating from Britain.

An onscreen caption in the video read:

“My 3 year old nonverbal child just randomly started singing Old MacDonald.”

In the description accompanying the clip, she credited a speech-learning application, known as Speech Blubs, for helping her son develop his communication skills.

What is Speech Blubs application?

Speech Blubs is a subscription-based, science-driven speech therapy app for children aged 1–8. It features over 1,500 interactive, voice-controlled activities and helps improve language skills, articulation, and confidence through games and filters.

The mother of the 3-year-old captioned the emotional video saying:

“Speech Blubs taught him so much!!” she wrote.

Lady becomes emotional over autistic child

In another video, the mother shared moments of her teaching and practicing speech exercises with her son. She noted that learning has been challenging but that he continues to make progress daily.

"Learning has been a challenge but he doesn't give up. He doesn't have it down perfect just yet but everyday he gets better. From nonverbal to verbal," she captioned.

See the video below:

Understanding Autism and Speech Delay

According to thefca.co.uk, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that affects communication, behaviour, and social interaction. Some children on the autism spectrum may be nonverbal or experience delayed speech development.

Nonverbal autism does not mean a child cannot communicate. Many children express themselves through gestures, sounds, or assistive communication tools while gradually developing speech skills.

Speech therapy, structured learning, early intervention programs, and supportive home environments can significantly improve communication abilities over time.

Reactions to moment 3-year-old autistic child speaks

The emotional clips have drawn widespread reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

Go figure commented:

"I am so happy for you mine is five still delayed in speech, I am downloading speech therapy videos sending my mum is who stays with him to help him."

Jessica Lynn said:

""is that good mom" immediately sent me sobbing."

Brikki104 commented:

"You keep crying mama you enjoy that congratulations!!!!!!!"

Experts speak about Autism in children

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some experts, including Dr Eziafakaku Nwokolo, emphasised that poor media coverage, lack of accurate data, and limited public education have worsened misconceptions about Autism, with some families attributing autism to spiritual causes.

She called for continuous awareness campaigns, proper diagnosis, research, and collaboration with the media, religious institutions, and the public to improve understanding and support for people living with autism.

