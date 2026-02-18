GmA Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his disappointment and pain about the name given to him

The young man stated clearly that he hates his name, and the feeling intensifies whenever he thinks about its meaning

He further expressed his desire to change his entire name to something he would feel more comfortable with

In his throwback post which he first shared in 2024, he opened up to netizens about a deep-seated discomfort that has been festering for some time.

Man expresses strong dislike for his name

The young man's hate towards his name is rooted in its European origin and the unsettling meaning behind it, which left him feeling uneasy and disappointed.

Identified as @kamba on TikTok, he expressed his desperation to change his current name and bear something else.

He pleaded with others to address him by names that resonate with him, such as Yomi, Abayomi, or Adetokunbo, or simply refrain from using any name altogether.

His disdain for his name, Cameron, stems from its meaning 'crooked nose', a fact that has become a source of distress and anger.

The discovery made him increasingly uncomfortable with his name, fueling his desperate desire to change it.

He has found solace and comfort in a Yoruba name, which he intends to adopt soon, and make a fresh start.

In his words:

"A secret I never told anyone. I genuinely hate my entire name. It actually triggers me when people call me by my name especially knowing how European it is. And the meaning of Cameron is a trigger within itself meaning 'crooked nose'. Address me as Yomi, Abayomi, Adetokunbo, Cambo, or nothing at all. But I'm genuinely changing my name soon to the Yoruba name I was given. Honestly it makes me so mad. Secretly I always hated my name and I will be so happy to change it."

Nigerians speak about their names

Some Nigerians have been sharing their genuine opinions about how they truly feel about their names.

@heba said:

"Bro i hate my name sm it genuinely makes me hate everything abt me n i cant even control it."

@tinaeya1 said:

"Why do people always make fun of stuff you cant change like im sorry i have a big asss forhead i dont like it eithet."

@ramadangirl said:

"They call me zanod zanodi even though my name is zainab and they know how to say it."

@qaireen said:

"I like it and its special to me but i always get made fun of bcs of it so everytime ppl ask me what's my name i get rlly anxious for some rsn."

@ꜱᴀɢᴇ said:

"You can always change your name, I changed mine because i’ve always hated my given name."

@Ø said:

"They always mispronounce it to the point they have to use nicknames instead."

@Nobody☆ added:

"I have always hated my first name since I was a kid to the point that im considering if I should change it completely somehow or just go by my middle name which i hate a little less than my first name."

@𝓶𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮𝓯 added:

"Everyone jokes about it, but some people say it's really unique. I don't really care because it sounds really strange. I wish I had a normal name."

Nigerian man goes viral over unusual name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth, 21, became a viral sensation on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), thanks to his unusual name.

While the name was inspired by a popular foreign footballer, it is not common to find people with the name in Nigeria.

