A young Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media over her inability to secure a job after graduating from school

In a now-viral tweet, the emotional lady appealed to people to do anything they can to assist her in securing a well paying job

According to the lady who claimed to be an industrial chemistry graduate, she's a fast learner who's willing to learn on the job

A Nigerian lady's desperation for employment has drawn attention on social media, as she pleaded for help in securing a job.

The young graduate's emotional appeal caused netizens to send in messages of support and encouragement.

Industrial chemistry graduate unable to find a job. Photo credit: @Dear_Adetutu/X.

Source: Twitter

Industrial chemistry graduate seeks help to find job

According to @Dear_Atetutu, she has been struggling to find a job for weeks, a situation that had taken a serious toll on her mental health.

As an industrial chemistry graduate, she was eager to apply her skills and knowledge in a professional setting, but lacked the experience that many employers seemed to require.

Despite feeling overwhelmed and defeated, she remained determined to turn her fortunes around, emphasising her ability to learn quickly and adapt to new environments.

In her words:

"For the past 2weeks I’ve been overwhelmed with everything. I’ve cried a lot. At this point, I need a job! I’m an industrial chemistry graduate I don’t have experience in any field, but I’m a fast learner and willing to learn on the job. If you can retweet, it’d help a lot! The job may not be directly related to my field of study. I am currently at home in Akure, but I am based in Ojo, Lagos. I am open to a remote role or an on-site position within Lagos."

Industrial chemistry graduate begs netizens to assist her in getting a job. Photo credit: @Dear_Adetutu/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady seeks help to find job

The response to her plea was overwhelming, with many Nigerians retweeting her post and offering suggestions for job opportunities.

Victor Obi said:

"Adetutu, I also studied industrial chemistry which was what propelled me to repost. Tho I've switched to supply-chain and international logistics, I'm rooting for you!"

Kayode said:

"Please go on capacity building and self development free courses online. You can also volunteer yourself to any institution of your choice with respect to the area of your learning."

Coratola said:

"My dear sister, the real starting point is for you to seek for internship, which is a learning platform for you, even if it will take you to work for free. Every vacancy suggested that is a problem that require solution. You can only get a jofb, you are the solution (experience)."

Zimama sai:

"I can totally relate to what you are feeling. Finished serving mid last year and still trying to figure it out. Woh, I have cried. Hot tears. Depression been wan even catch me but I say no. Learning to take it one step at a time. Rooting for you girl, you will find clarity."

Ayuba added:

"You will think that with the sophistication on X, you will meet real people and get opportunities but I can tell you for free they just want engagement and will never offer you anything really. Go back to your reality, talk to people you know around you X na scam for this thing."

See the post below:

Lady seeks help over job offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady sought advice online after receiving two internship offers in Lagos and Ondo, both paying the same salary.

She expressed concern about the higher cost of living in Lagos compared to cheaper rent options in Ondo.

Source: Legit.ng