An ambulance struck a woman during the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Concerns raised over emergency protocols and crowd management after viral video of incident

The victim is receiving treatment and responding positively following the accident

An ambulance belonging to the government struck and ran over a woman who was nearly at the finish line area at the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 14.

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng, runners were running along a road before the ambulance approached from behind and ran over the victim.

Governor Ambulance hits woman at Lagos City Marathon Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Lagos speaks as ambilance hits woman

The viral clip has resulted in widespread concerns and shocks on social media, with some Nigerians questioning the emergency protocols, driver response and crowd management during the event. The Lagos state governor said the incident was an "unfortunate" one.

According to The Cable, the Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while confirming the incident, said that the ambulance was one of the medical emergency response team of the marathon and was transporting athletes who earlier needed medical attention when the incident happened around the medal collection zone.

He disclosed that the woman involved sustained bruises and chest pain. He explained that the woman was stabilised at the scene, and vital signs remained stable. The commissioner disclosed that the woman is receiving treatment and responding positively.

Nigerians react as ambulance hits woman

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video. Below are some of their comment:

Uche Bakaadi said the incident reflected Nigeria's challenges:

"Nigeria happened to runner! How would an ambulance be speeding at the back of runners? Is the driver cursed cos incomprehensible that this could happen? That it is Lagos am wondering if anyhowness crept into the race organisation & driver."

TroubleMaker condemned the situation:

"Our things dey always different. Come be like say as the Ambulance no see anybody carry e come decide to get passenger by force."

Nigerians react as Ambulance hit Lagos woman Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Abdul lamented the situation:

"I read some comments saying that it was one of the participants. Watch again, the victim was an onlooker who slipped and fell on the road. Blind spot of the vehicle and too close for any quick reaction from the driver. I pray he survives it. And to you, Morris, an accident occurred, yet you must rub it on Nigeria."

Caleb Garuba decried the lack of professionalism:

"Lagos State Ambulance services and overall professionalism are seriously lacking. If the system were functioning properly, the Director-General would have already been dismissed, the entire ambulance staff replaced, and the commissioner would be under intense scrutiny. Instead, life simply goes on as usual."

Alldatruckus explained the situation:

"First off, this is an accident that could happen anywhere. The person fell on the driver's blind side; with how high the bus is, there’s no way the driver could have seen the person. Also, should he have stopped the vehicle ontop the person? He doesn’t even know what the bus is running over."

Read more comments about the incident on X here:

Pest control expert lists snake spots in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that a pest control expert has warned Lagos residents after a singer's tragic snake bite death.

The expert identified snake hotspots in Lagos and raised safety concerns among urban dwellers.

Francis Nwapa called for a better health care response to snake bites amid rising fears.

Source: Legit.ng