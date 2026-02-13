The best graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, David Ajayi, has opened up about his admission experience

He recounted how he applied to write WAEC three times and UTME twice because he was trying to gain admission

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young man shared his admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals

David Ajayi received nationwide appraisal when he emerged as the best graduating student of OOU at its 2026 convocation.

The intelligent young man graduated with a first-class in Civil Engineering and had a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.89.

David, who celebrated his achievement online, spoke to Legit.ng on how he emerged as the OOU BGS in the 2024/2025 session.

OOU best graduating student shares UTME experience

The civil engineering scholar stated that he wrote the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) three times.

The Lagos indigene, who grew up in the Agege area of the state, opened up about how he finally got admission.

David told Legit.ng:

“My journey with WAEC and JAMB was one of persistence. I wrote WAEC three times before I was able to meet the required results, especially in English. It wasn’t easy, but I stayed determined and kept improving until I succeeded.”

During his first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), David got 199 and decided to try again.

He said:

“For JAMB, my first score was 199. I tried again and scored 257 on my second attempt. That score strengthened my chances of gaining admission. Civil Engineering had always been my course of choice at Olabisi Onabanjo University. After meeting the necessary requirements and cut-off mark, I gained admission on the merit list.

BGS, David Ajayi, shares his journey in OOU

The first-class graduate, who broke a record in his faculty, shared why he chose OOU in the first place.

He said:

“I chose Olabisi Onabanjo University after much thought and prayer. While considering where to study Civil Engineering, I prayed about it and felt a strong confirmation that OOU was the right place for me. For me, it was divinely orchestrated.

“Before gaining admission, I had certain fears and expectations. I had heard stories about bad gangs and negative influences on campus, and I was concerned about that. However, when I resumed, my experience was completely different. I didn’t encounter any of those issues, perhaps because of the kind of friends and company I kept. In the end, the journey turned out better than I expected, and I give all the glory to God.”

Sharing how he gained interest in civil engineering, David added:

“I vividly remember traveling with my mom during a vacation and noticing the massive road constructions and impressive structures handled by Julius Berger Nigeria. I was fascinated by how such large projects were designed and executed. Curious, I asked my mom who was responsible for building such structures, and she told me they were civil engineers. From that moment, my interest in Civil Engineering was born.

“When I later decided to pursue it as a course of study, my mom was very happy and supportive. She believed it was a strong and respectable profession, and she was even more pleased that it was something I was genuinely passionate about.”

OOU BGS shares his undergraduate study secrets

David opened up about how he studied and what he did differently from other students.

His words:

“What set me apart academically was how intentional I was from the very beginning. In my 100-level first semester, I started strong with a 4.90 CGPA, while many others were still finding their footing. From 200 level onwards, I developed a strict study routine, reading every day from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. It was consistent effort, guided by God’s grace, that helped me stand out and achieve academic excellence.”

The civil engineer also shared what he hoped to achieve in the future and his contribution to society.

His words:

“As a Civil Engineer, I see the future as full of opportunities to make a meaningful impact. I hope to contribute to the development of infrastructure that improves communities and drives progress. I also plan to continually grow professionally, deepen my expertise, and take on challenging projects that push me to innovate. Ultimately, I want to leave a legacy of excellence, integrity, and positive change in the field of Civil Engineering.”

When asked if he was open to opportunities abroad, the scholar added:

“Yes, I’m open to opportunities abroad, including postgraduate and PhD programs. My goal is to deepen my knowledge in engineering so that I can gain the skills and expertise needed to give back meaningfully to my society.”

