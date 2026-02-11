The overall best graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) signed out of the institution in style as he made history at the faculty of engineering

The young man, a pupil engineer, graduated with an impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.89 over 5.0

The fresh graduate's academic feat has earned him the admiration of many Nigerians, who joined him in celebrating it on social media

Ajayi David Bamidele has emerged as the overall best graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) class of 2025.

Ajayi completed his studies in style as he signed off from the Ogun state-owned university with the highest honour available.

OOU best graduating student makes history in the faculty of engineering. Photo Credit: @Davenewton001

Source: Twitter

Record he broke in engineering faculty

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), an excited Ajayi celebrated his academic success by sharing his graduation photoshoot in which he posed in his academic gown and a hard hat.

In one of the pictures, he wore a hard hat, which is a protective headgear worn by engineers.

Ajayi revealed that he graduated with the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) ever recorded in the history of the faculty of engineering.

This made him a history maker. The young man, a pupil engineer, finished with a 4.89 CGPA over 5.0.

His tweet read:

"INDUCTION INTO THE ENGINEERING PROFESSION — 10/02/26 RE-INTRODUCING:

"Ajayi, David Bamidele (GMNSE) Pupil Engineer, COREN.

"Overall best graduating student Olabisi Onabanjo University, Class of 2025.

"Highest CGPA ever recorded in the history of faculty of Engineering. 4.89/5.0."

Social media users were impressed by his academic feat and sent him congratulatory messages.

Ajayi's tweet garnered over 9k views on the social media platform, 261 likes, 26 retweets and 24 comments.

Ajayi broke a record in the faculty of engineering. Photo Credit: @Davenewton001

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

OOU best graduating student celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some social media reactions to the OOU best graduating student's tweet below:

@BakareO28022191 said:

"Congratulations brotherly."

@JacGraphic55750 said:

"Congratulations, Boss."

@_Diamond_Jnr said:

"Congratulations Bro."

@Web3Zico said:

"Congratulations bro.

"Your dad must be proud of you where he is.

"Heard the speech you gave.

"Ggs bro."

@Anonymityheart said:

"Congratulations, brother man."

@Bip_pride said:

"Congratulations, big Dave."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that OOU best graduating student had received a message from tech giant Microsoft.

OOU student graduates with flying colours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an OOU student who had 3.79 CGPA in his year one had graduated with flying colours.

His story drew attention from many people shortly after he shared his academic journey on social media and made several other announcements.

The young man, @unsteadyFarian, whose real name is Lawal Gbenga Ayomide, is a Geology graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU. He explained that he had a CGPA of 3.79 in 100L but later graduated with a higher CGPA, emerging as the best graduating male student in the Department of Earth Sciences. Out of the large number of students in the department, he graduated as one of the top individuals in his class.

Source: Legit.ng