A young lady shared why her mother liked to split the family to fly on two different planes during family air trips

She shared a video of her family travelling as she opened up about her mother's reason for separating them during trips

The reason sparked mixed reactions on social media, as some took to the comment section to share their experiences

A lady shared why her mother liked to split their family to fly on two different planes.

She stated that her mother always divided their family members into two so each part could be on separate flights.

A lady shares her family's tradition while travelling on the air. Photo: @fedoramaelle

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @fedoramaelle, the lady said her mum did that because of fear.

She said her mum was scared that a plane crash might wipe out her entire bloodline if it happened.

The video was captioned:

“Anybody else’s unhinged mum insist on splitting up the family onto two different flights out of fear that a plane crash will wipe out her entire bloodline all at one or just miReacne? This lady is so crazy & irrational idk what i’d do without her.”

In the comments, she added that her mother got the inspiration from the royal family.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's mum's family flight arrangement

@Malika said:

"my mom is the opposite. she always want us to d** together."

@Shïna Chetti said:

"Wait. I am an only child and literally 29 years old and my parents still refuse to fly together in case they both die in a crash and leave me orphaned!!! But if we all fly together, it’s fine bc if the plane crashes we all die together."

@Bad Gal Jay said:

"this happened to my family friend. Her husband and two daughters flew while she drove and the plane crashed."

@Sadie LoCurto said:

"No because when me and my two sisters and mom went to Paris my dad was a nervous wreck with all of us on the same plane, he said “my entire world is on one flight”

@nabuuuuuu said:

"Not to be depressing but my family (my moms side of the family) in gaza splits the kids out across different areas of gaza because my entire fathers side (3 generations) have all been wiped out in 1 air strike because they all hid out in 1 building before the infrastructure was completely destroyed."

@lexx.in4k said:

"As a airline agent, this happens ALOT. "

@haley said:

"No but my dad heavily prefers flying as the entire family because “if it crashes we won’t have to grieve each other."

@lady_of_the_river said:

"not the royal family protocol lmao."

A lady shares why her mother liked to split the family to fly on two different planes during trips. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng