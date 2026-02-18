A Nigerian solar expert has generated reactions online when he showed the lifter he employed for his work on-site

The man showed the moment the electric machine pulled up a bifacial panel that weighed around 30kg up a roof without stress

Many people who commented on his video asked many questions about the lifter, as the man stated the wattage it uses

A Nigerian solar installer has shown people how easily he sets up solar systems for his clients.

At a time when many people are complaining about the damage solar panel installation could do to a roof, the man employed a machine.

A Nigerian installer employs an electric lifter for his solar panels. Photo source: @cne_solar

Solar panels installation on roof

He (@cne_solar) called the machine an electric lifter. The installer demonstrated how it works on site as the lifter pulled up a bifacial solar panel to the roof.

The solar panel was affixed to the machine horizontally as it moved up a track to the roof. Waiting on the roof was a technician ready to unscrew it from the lifter and install it.

A Nigerian installer generates reactions with his electric machine. Photo source: @cne_solar

Many people have been praising the solar installer for the thoughtfulness he invested in his work to make it look professional.

On how he powers the machine, the solar technician said:

"It uses 500w gear motor we powered ours with the inverter."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

steelbuilderstechnicalengineer said:

"I can fabricate this for you in case anyone needs it in Nigeria, my location is Lagos."

The installer asked:

"What will be the cost?"

RIGHT WAY TECH said:

"Well-done fellow installer."

Solar and Tech | JenoxServices asked:

"The machine is good but imagine if you have job outside your state. Will you waybill the machine and waybill it back just to work with it?"

He replied:

"Buy it first ,then think about that later."

nvirobi98 said:

"If you like bring the cranes used for skyscrapers, client go still tell you say Na 10k he go pay for installation them mad gan."

Clemztech Energy Solutions asked:

"Where can I get dis machine please?"

Big……….joe said:

"We want d stress, how many hours person want spend i for don dey collect d second panel."

SammyJay said:

"Na so, then you cal bill me 1m for installation, how much for the solar. Nor worry thanks use hand carry am."

Junate World said:

"Nice but if e reach 2 to 3 storey, I no wan see Chukwudi trying to lift through ladder oo."

OLAITAN asked:

"Can you use the machine on 3 story building?"

The installer replied:

"3 storey max."

