Paris Saint-Germain are mourning the passing of one of the club’s legends, who died on Tuesday, February 3

The French giants honoured the former Chadian international with a heartfelt tribute after his death

French Ligue 1 teams and other well-wishers have joined the reigning UEFA Champions League winner in mourning the legend

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed the passing away of Nambatingue Tokomon, who died on Tuesday, February 10, following a prolonged illness.

Tokomon, aged 73, is the first forward to score the French giants' first goal in a European competition.

Former PSG star Nambatingue Tokomon passes away at 73 following a prolonged illness. Photo by: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.

PSG mourns Tokomon

Reigning UEFA Champions League winner, Paris Saint-Germain, has joined the world to mourn the passing away of Nambatingue Tokomon.

In a tweet on X, the French champions shared an emotional message after learning about his death. PSG wrote:

"The Paris Saint-Germain family is in mourning.

"Nambatingue Tokomon, known to everyone as Toko, has left us at the age of 73.

"The club extends its most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Legit.ng compiled messages from French clubs and fans sent to the family of the late Tokomon. Read them below:

@Ligue1 said:

"Iconic figure of the @PSG_inside in the 1980s, Nambatingue Tokomon, known as "Toko", has passed away at the age of 73 🕊️.

"Ligue 1 McDonald's sends its most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

@psgpassion1970 wrote:

"My God, what sad news 😢 He was part of the PSG team when I started supporting the club.

"A little tribute with his famous volley during PSG's first-ever European Cup clash against Lokomotiv Sofia on September 28, 1982.

"RIP Toko".

@bellaic3 added:

"What a player, what a physique, a really nice guy, always smiling and always with a touch of humour when he spoke to the journalists… An immense player who marked the very first steps of PSG in Europe, where he will forever be associated with it since he’s the one who scored the very first goal."

Chadian legend Nambatingue Tokomon scores Paris Saint-Germain first European goal against Levski Sofia in 1982. Photo by: ActuFoot_ (X) and Javier Borrego/Europa Press (Getty Images).

Brief history of Tokomon

Nambatingue Tokomon was born in Chad and represented his country before making a significant impact in French football.

According to Paris Fans, Tokomon played for Strasbourg in 1979 before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 1980, where he spent five seasons, making 171 appearances and scoring 42 goals.

The Chadian forward played a key role in guiding the French champions to Coupe de France titles in 1982 and 1983, achievements that helped shape the club’s identity.

Tokomon wrote his name in history books during the 1982 Winners’ Cup tie against Levski Sofia.

The Chadian forward struck twice in the Round of 32 first leg, delivering the Paris side’s first-ever goals on the continental stage as PSG sealed a 5-1 win, per Transfermarkt.

Tokomon retired from professional football in 1986 after a spell with RC Paris.

