A Nigerian lady who worked as a delivery lady in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) captured the hearts of many

The young lady revealed excitedly that her job was rare among Nigerians in the Gulf nation

She proudly displayed her uniform and showed her readiness for work, expressing her passion and satisfaction for her career.

A Nigerian lady who worked as a delivery lady in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amazed many internet users with her video, where she shared her unique experience and challenges.

She said that her job was uncommon among Nigerians in the Gulf nation. She did not let that discourage her, as she pursued her dream of becoming a delivery lady.

The young lady was excited about her delivery job at UAE. Photo credit: @motorbikerlady

Source: TikTok

She proudly showed off her uniform, which had her name and company logo on it, and demonstrated how she prepared for work every day.

She demonstrated that she enjoyed her work, which involved delivering various items to different customers across the city.

Her video shared by @motorbikerlady inspired many people online, who praised her for her courage, passion, and positivity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayomih reacted:

“Naija my father land.”

Opeyemi Azeez339 said:

“I will be second.”

Jobiho wrote:

“U deserve my re-post, much love dear more wining.”

Adewumi:

“Congratulations Dear as make Unique Work am proud of You Continue to make our Nation proud We are making our country proud where we find our self here.”

Wavy G:

“Normal normal Naija nah real hustlers, paving ways for other Africans to see!”

Zub.iemma:

“Ije awele.”

Wura:

“Congratulations.”

De_Joe:

“Congratulations my sister.”

Nigerian lady in UAE shows off her new residence permit card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who resides in the UAE narrated how she successfully got her new residence permit.

She explained that the process had changed, and they no longer stamped the permit on the international passport.

She showed off the new appearance of the residence permit, which looked like a card and had more space for all the necessary details. She expressed her excitement and satisfaction with the new system, which she said was more convenient and secure.

Source: Legit.ng