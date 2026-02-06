A young Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the snake she unexpectedly found in front of her toilet door

According to the lady, she thought it was her charger cord and was about to pick it up, when she realised that it was a snake

A video of the reptile slithering on her toilet tiles has raised concerns online, with some claiming that a bigger snake might be in her house

A lady, known on TikTok as @chimburoma05, has shared a video of the snake she found in front of her toilet door while preparing for work.

She said she mistook the snake for her charger cord and almost picked it up when she discovered it was a snake.

People warn of presence of bigger snake

She expressed gratitude to God for the presence of power, which averted what would have been a terrible mistake.

Sharing a video of the snake slithering on her tiles, she wrote:

"Found this snake this morning front of my toilet door while preparing for work and was about picking it up thinking it was my charger cord.

"Thank God for light."

Some people who watched the video warned her that a bigger snake could be in her house.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail snake lady found

Ms.Khloe🍑❤️ said:

"God abeg ooh, if you see the force I use stand up from my toilet now ehh."

Mama T. W said:

"For over 1 week we don't have light in my area so that very day they brought light at midnight, i woke up to charge my phone, that was when my newborn woke up to feed so i lay down facing the window feeding my baby immediately i saw something doing rolling and dancing in my window at first i thought it was nothing, i looked again and found out it was a snake trying to enter the house through the window 😳 it was only me am my kids at home alone that day nobody to call that was how i managed to lock the window glasses if that snake enter house that day and no light is either it bite me, or my 3 years old baby sleeping beside the window or my new born, i really appreciate God for that day."

Boldgirl 🦂♏ said:

"Nah dis particular type dey come climb my body wen I was pregnant but it doesn't harm me it comes everyday wen I shout on light I no go see am again my people didn't believe me until my mom saw it In my traveling bag in wan follow me go where I wan go stay born dey killed it dat day."

Elon father pikin 🤵‍♀️ said:

"Me wey my tales design dey like snack and it black color how I wan take know when I see snake chai."

Boma💔🦅 said:

"I thought they said snake can’t walk on tiles omo una don make person dey fear."

pretty chommy 🥹❤️ said:

"Nah dis format una de use dis 2026😭 Omo mi and my household is covered with blood of Jesus."

