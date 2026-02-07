A young Nigerian man has shared a photo of a black stone which he claims is a very potent poison extractor

Taking to his official Facebook account, the man displayed the stone and alleged that it has been saving lives for years

Massive reactions trailed his post on the platform as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian man has shared a photo of a mysterious black stone, alleging that it is a potent antidote to snake poison.

His post triggered massive comments on Facebook as interested netizens asked questions and debated about the object.

Man displays black stone, calls it poison extractor

The stone, captured in a photo shared by a young Nigerian man, is alleged to have life-saving properties, with claims it can extract the poison of snakes or other insects.

Identified as @Rain Joe on Facebook, the man claimed that the stone has been instrumental in saving lives, particularly among those who possess it.

He emphasised its importance, and urged those without it to acquire one, citing its efficacy in neutralising poison.

In his words:

"If you're in Nigeria and you don't have this p0ison extractor black stone in your possession then I don't know what you should have. Especially for parents you need this. This thing has been saving lives for years but most of you don't know,this thing extracts poison faster than any antidote or anti-venom you can reach. Just know how to maintain it, give it enough milk after use and keep. Blackstone also called Jerusalem stone is a a very powerful stone, very effective in extracting poison or bite from venomous reptiles or insects."

NOTE: THIS ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN AND PUBLISHED STRICTLY BASED ON THE WORDS OF RAIN JOE, NOT LEGIT.NG. DO YOUR DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE CONSIDERING ANY 'EXTRACTOR'.

Reactions as man posts photo of alleged extractor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Cocelia Chizoba said:

"I remember some years back, I was stung by a scorpion at night thank God for this black stone, it was placed at the spot the scorpion bit me and within some minutes it extracted all the poison out of my body, I still went to school the next morning looking like nothing happened to me."

Funmilola wrote:

"I just bought yesterday, the man sold 2 small cut for me 2,000. My neighbour mentioned something about fake been rampant if I'm sure the one I bought is original. I just brush it off. Pls do you have any tips on how to identify fake and if the price is too cheap to be the original."

Chinyere said:

"Very very effective. My dad used on me when I was stung by a scorpion. I bought one at the Ohum Monastery last year. Just walk into any Catholic church around you, enter their bookshop or Sacramental shop for it. You will be sure of original there and it is open for both the Catholics and nonCatholics."

Juliet Uchechi reacted:

"I used the Black Stone when I was stung by Scorpion in Benue State during my NYSC days. It's effective."

Missy said:

"My mom has been using this black stone to save life in my community. Once scorpion sting you or snake bite, they rush to our compound to get it."

