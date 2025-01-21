A Nigerian lady based in Asia broke down in tears while expressing sorrow about her situation overseas

Despite being overseas for seven years, the lady said she feels like a disappoint and is ashamed to go back to Nigeria

In a sad video, she tearfully explained why she can't return to Nigeria and gave an advise to her countrymen about Asian countries

Becky, a Nigerian lady residing in Asia, has expressed sadness over life overseas.

In a video she posted on her YouTube channel, Becky wept profusely, saying she feels like a disappointment to everyone.

Becky said she feels like a disappointment. Photo Credit: Becky Latest Update

Source: Facebook

Becky said she feels she disappointed her mother and her deceased father because she has not achieved anything.

According to Becky, she is ashamed to return to Nigeria as she does not know where she would start from.

She lamented how tough life is for her in Asia, adding that her work visa application was denied.

"I just feel like I have disappointed everyone. Because I feel like, I feel like I am a disappointment to my late dad. I feel like I am a disappointment to my mum. Because I have not achieved anything.

"I don't even know where to start from if I go back home. So, that's it. I submitted for my work visa and I was denied. They didn't approve it. Right now, I don't even know where to start from.

"Life is hard. You see, abroad is not like what you all think it is..."

In the video, Becky warned Nigerians against relocating to Asian countries in search of greener pastures, stressing that it is not rewarding.

Watch the video of her lamenting below:

People comfort Becky on social media

@MOFFA2023 said:

"My dear you can never be a disappointment. Cheer up. I am moving to Ghana after 14yrs abroad to farm. I have decided to ignore everyone and focus on farming. When you have life, there's hope. You will smile one day- Just keep hope alive."

@bobbyconcept7342 said:

"Young woman you've achieved experiences that can help you become anything in your home country. Pls go home and start building on your experience."

@daughterofzionhebrewisrael3189 said:

"Sis, don’t cry. I’ve lived in America since 1998 and it’s not easy. People’s destiny aren’t the same. Some make it within 3 years of moving abroad and some, it takes more years. Our families don’t understand. They think the moment you travel abroad, you’ve already made it. The expectations are too much."

@king_xena said:

"Sometimes a setback is a setup for a comeback. Your feelings are valid - take time to take care of yourself. No one has the right to dictate that or understands what youve been through. I know God is watching and you are not alone, blessings are coming 🙏🏾."

@oluwafemiakinjo2574 said:

"You are not a failure, I moved back after over 8 years and I still made it in life. Im the happiest person on earth right now. What you thought didnt work out actually worked out."

@obiokeke8058 said:

"My sister, don't allow the devil to scam you. Nothing is late, just move back to Nigeria and start all over. Nigeria is a land of many opportunities. The least you can do in Nigeria is farming. I am a proud local farmer. God has a bigger plan for you in Nigeria. Make that bold move now!"

@WGS118 said:

"Africans need to stop this high expectations of people living abroad. Aboard is not bread and butter. Stressful life living in abroad."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in Dubai had shed tears over being tired of working.

UK-based Nigerian lady cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom had complained about stress.

The lady cried out about the level of stress she faces abroad, adding that she does not have time for fun due to her work.

She advised immigrants to do their best for those they left at home, and wished it was easy to return home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng