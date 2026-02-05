Following the controversial death of Nanyah from a snakebite, three spiritualists shared findings about her death

The spiritualists, including a water priestess, explained the mysteries behind the singer’s death and what caused it

Their revelations sparked fresh debates about Nanyah’s death, as they all gave different reasons for her tragic death

Many have mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Muusic, who died from a snakebite.

Among those who reacted to her death were spiritualists who shared their findings concerning how she died.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles findings from three spiritualists regarding Nanyah’s death.

1. Water priestess says it was Nanyah’s time

Identified on Facebook as Nwanyi IMO TV, the spiritualist shared her insight on Nanyah’s death, claiming that it was her time.

She mentioned why Nnayah’s death was spiritual, as she slammed those blaming Nigerian hospitals.

Her post read:

“Ifunanya Nwangene! (Nwa Mmiri) a Singer! And na water people get music. Sings so smooth like a Snake. 31st December sang a goodbye song 31st January she got bitten by a Snake and Died.

“And Some people are blaming the Doctors. If you are among the people blaming Nigeria Hospitals for Nanya Death you be Muguu!!!. The Question is what’s Two Cobra doing in her Room? Not just one But Two? And Some people will say must I Spiritualize Everything?

“But you See this girl’s Death? The Doctors are Innocent. It’s time for Her to go!! Her People came to take her home!!. Life is More Spiritual!!!.”

2.‘Strong obanje’ shares mystery surrounding Nanyah’s death

A Nigerian woman recently released a TikTok video discussing what she described as the 'mysterious' circumstances surrounding the death of Ifunanya Nyangene.

Identified on TikTok as @dibia ugo-awelle, the woman shared deeply personal experiences while connecting them to Ifunanya’s story.

In her TikTok video, she expressed belief that spiritual alignment plays a central role in people’s lives and insisted that problems often begin when individuals act against what she sees as their spiritual path.

Watch her TikTok video below:

3. Spiritualist claims Nanyah offended someone

A spiritualist, known on Facebook as Lord Uzih The Reminder, has left netizens puzzled after claiming that singer Nanyah's death by a snakebite was due to someone she had offended.

While warning people to desist from hiding behind their keypads to insult people on social media, the spiritualist claimed he did his findings about Nanyah's death to arrive at his claim.

In a Facebook post, he dared anyone doubting his claim to make their own consultation as he claimed that the person Nanyah reportedly offended sent snakes to attack her, which resulted in her death.

The post read:

“Stop insulting people cause you have keyboards; well someone shared this story and I did consultation and boom, she was rude to someone who is a Naga woman older and look what two Nagas did to her; may her soul rest in peace. If you think I am lying do your consultation… those snakes were sent and they completed their mission.”

