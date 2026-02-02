A Nigerian lawyer blamed poor electricity for Nanya’s death after hospitals reportedly lacked refrigerated antivenom

She criticised the Band A and Band B electricity classifications, calling Tinubu’s policy a useless solution

The legal practitioner condemned herbal remedies for snake bites, urging Nigerians to demand better healthcare instead

A Nigerian lawyer has weighed in on the snake bite death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya, also known as Nanya, following reports that the hospitals she visited lacked life-saving anti-venom.

The legal practitioner, Sabina Nkiru Ezeoke, blamed poor electricity supply for the tragic death of the 25-year-old singer.

A Nigerian lady blames electricity as the leading cause of death of singer Nanya from snake bite. Photo credit: Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

According to earlier accounts, Ifunanya reportedly visited two hospitals in Abuja in search of treatment, but neither facility allegedly had anti-venom.

Lawyer blames electricity supply for Nanya's death

In her post, Sabina explained that anti-venoms are stored in refrigerators and require constant electricity to remain effective. She argued that without a reliable power supply, many hospitals cannot stock and preserve critical medical supplies.

In her words:

"The 25 year old singer Ifunanya (Nanyah) who died as a result of snake bite visited two hospitals in Abuja for treatment but both hospitals did not have anti-venom.

Anti-venoms are stored in refrigerators. Thus for hospitals to have it, they must have constant electricity."

She went further to criticise Nigeria's electricity policies. According to her, the Band A and Band B electricity consumer classification introduced under the administration of Bola Tinubu has failed to solve the country’s electricity problems.

A Nigerian lawyer blames poor electricity for Nanya’s death after hospitals lacked antivenom. Photo credit: @sabinankiru/X, Sabina Nkiru Ezeokee/Instagram

Source: UGC

She described the policy as “useless,” insisting that rising electricity tariffs without a stable power supply only worsen healthcare challenges across the country.

"Tinubu's increase in electricity tariffs, Band A and Band B electricity consumer classification as a solution to Nigeria's electricity woes is a useless policy," she wrote.

Is singer Nanya's snake bite spiritual?

In another tweet, she also questioned why many Nigerians began coming up with traditional alternatives for the treatment of snake bites.

She said:

"Some of you have started teaching others about herbal concoctions to drink in case of snake bite.

Nigerians keep retracing back into the wall when pushed to the wall rather than fight back.

Is ordinary antivenom too good for Nigerians that we want to go back to agbo to treat snake bites. Can't we demand good health care?"

See her tweet below:

Hospital press Statement following Nayna's death

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, claimed that the claims of non-availability of anti-snake venom and inadequate response were unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation.

See the press release in a X post below:

Reactions to Nanya's death from snake bite

Some of the comments are below.

@kosipoka17 wrote:

"Nigeria will soon become a massive burial ground. It seems like we are on our own in a case of a serious emergency."

@Mriconn said:

"There are herbal remedies that would have saved her innocent life. Even in rural areas, they don't depend on hospitals; rather, they use herbs, apply them to the bitten part, and a herbal liquid to drink."

@OderaOrji commented:

"We hear strange news in Nigeria all the time, too bad."

Aproko Doctor speaks on Nanya's death

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Nigerian health influencer, Aproko Doctor, reacted to the tragic death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya ‘Nanyah’ Nwangene.

He claimed the snake wasn’t the real cause, but rather Nigeria’s failing healthcare system.

He criticised the government's misplaced priorities, highlighted the existence of a local antivenom called Echitab, and urged Nigerians to demand better healthcare instead of blaming spiritual causes.

Source: Legit.ng