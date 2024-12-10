A lady who got her first degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has also graduated with other degrees

Temi graduated with her BSc from UNILAG in 2014, but she has gone on to bag a masters degree in 2018

In 2024, Temi capped her academic pursuit with a PhD, and she has come on social media to celebrate the achievement

An alumnus of the University of Lagos has graduated from school with a top degree.

Temi started her higher education journey at UNILAG, where she bagged a bachelor's degree in 2014.

Temi now holds a BSc, master's degree and PhD. Photo credit: X/Temi.

Source: Twitter

Temi did not stop there as she proceeded with her master's degree, which she completed in 2018.

In 2024, Temi bagged her PhD, capping her academic pursuit in an impressive way.

Temi shared the good news on X to celebrate the series of academic achievements.

She said the incredible academic journey of bagging three degrees took her 10 years to complete.

She wrote:

"This journey took 10 years. BSc (2014), MSc (2018), PhD (2024)."

Many of her followers on X took to the comment section of the post to congratulate her on the achievement.

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates with three degrees

@foliu said:

"Congratulations sis. Well deserved."

@WaleTejumade said:

"Congratulations, Temitope. This is a feat. You EARNED it. Well done!!!"

@AdeyemiSijuwade said:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved success."

@TosynEghire said:

"You are so inspiring and congratulations."

@ArdebayoGSP said:

"Cheers to more. Congratulations to you dear sister."

@EbukaOnyea said:

"Congratulations! Good luck ahead."

@boboniye said:

"MSc did you dirty but thank God for PhD."

@LaDoosh said:

"Congratulations. Hope you gave yourself a treat to celebrate!"

@Prince_Iwhride said:

"Congratulations dear... More wins."

@SkinwithLolami said:

"My Queen! Congratulations."

@zu_lly_ said:

"Congratulations superwoman!"

@IKECHUKWUU4926 said:

"To God be the glory. Congratulations."

Nigerian woman and her husband bag PhD

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman became a PhD holder just like her husband.

The woman graduated from Nile University with a PhD in economics.

Her husband holds a PhD in the field of engineering. A lot of people praised them for their academic prowess.

Source: Legit.ng