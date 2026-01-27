A man has disclosed that he once wanted to become an accounting lecturer at Covenant University, but changed his mind thanks to a bank offer

Covenant University, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, is a leading private Pentecostal Christian university located in Ota, Ogun state

According to the man, the offer he received from the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) immediately killed his lecturing aspiration

A Nigerian man, with the X handle @Drwhales_, has said he once wanted to be an accounting lecturer at Covenant University because many of his friends were going in that direction.

To achieve this, he said he did a master's in accounting after his bachelor's degree.

How man's lecturing Covenant University dream died

In a tweet on January 27, @Drwhales_ said he changed his mind about lecturing at the university after he saw what Guarantee Trust Bank offered him as an executive trainee.

He noted that his lecturing aspiration died immediately the bank offer came. His tweet read:

"I once wanted to be an Accounting lecturer at Covenant University because a lot of my friends were going that route.

"So immediately after my B.Sc, I did an MSc in Accounting.

"Then I saw what GTBank was offering me as an Executive Trainee…that lecturing dream died instantly."

The man's story went viral on X, amassing over 70k views, more than 300 likes and 27 retweets, as people commented on his career switch.

See his tweet below:

Covenant University: Reactions trail man's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@BukkyOA said:

"Cheers to all the dead dreams."

@workingonmydeen said:

"It's so funny some people really have passion for lecturing."

@Mr_Shakur13 said:

"Money first before passion, except passion can provide both."

@tee_porshe said:

"You can lecture after retirement."

@MisterOyin said:

"Except you have a huge love for the game, it’s hard to go the academics route when you have tasted corporate."

@Dotbam01 said:

"You can still lecture part time if you are really interested. Accounting lecturers are not enough compared to students studying the course."

@Sir_Perryy said:

"Crazy."

