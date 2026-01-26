A man claiming to be Calvin Bassey’s father went viral after sharing his story during a live session online

He said he lost access to his children after returning to Italy and pleaded for forgiveness from his ex-wife

A Nigerian woman strongly criticised him on X, saying fathers who abandon their families don't deserve sympathy

A Nigerian woman on X has sparked debate after reacting strongly to reports of a man claiming to be the biological father of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey.

The social media user's reaction followed a viral live session hosted by Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest.

A man claims to be Nigerian footballer Calvin Bassey's biological father. Photo credit: Calvin Bassey

Source: Getty Images

During the session, a man identified as Kingsley Ikenna appeared and claimed to be the biological father of the Fulham and Super Eagles defender.

Calvin Bassey's alleged father speaks

In the video, the man said he was originally from Anambra State but currently resides in Italy. He explained that he once lived with his family in Italy before they relocated to England using Italian documents.

According to him, problems began when the family tried to convert their Italian residency papers to British documents. He claimed that while he wanted his family to return to Italy due to work limitations in the UK, his wife refused.

The man alleged that he eventually returned to Italy alone because he could not legally work in England. Since then, he claimed his ex-wife had denied him access to his children, including Calvin Bassey, despite multiple attempts to reconnect.

A Nigerian woman strongly criticises Calvin Bassey's alleged father for abandoning his family. Photo credit: calvin bassey, Hellen Ati

Source: Facebook

He insisted that his plea had nothing to do with Calvin’s football success, stating that his intention was simply to rebuild a relationship with his sons. He appealed to Nigerians to help intervene and convince his ex-wife to forgive him.

Lady bashes Calvin Bassey's alleged father

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with one X user, identified as @OyinLadun0, criticising the supposed father's public appeal.

According to her, fathers who abandon their families do not deserve forgiveness. In her post, she described such men as terrible fathers and argued that children are often left for 'valid reasons.'

In her words:

"This man is claiming to be the biological father of Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey is appealing to the public to beg his wife and kids to forgive him and let him be close to his family again. De@dbeat fathers don’t deserve forgiveness, you left them for a reason. "

See her post below:

Calvin Bassey, who currently plays for Fulham in the English Premier League, was recently part of Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Morocco.

Calvin Bassey speaks on Nigeria's Morocco loss

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey broke his silence following Nigeria's dramatic exit from the 2025 AFCON.

Bassey could not feature in Nigeria's third-place match after receiving his second yellow card against Morocco in the semifinal.

Nigerian football fans have sent a strong message to the Fulham defender after an impressive tournament.

Source: Legit.ng