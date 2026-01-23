A young man criticised CAF for giving Morocco the AFCON 2025 Fair Play award despite controversial incidents

He referenced viral videos showing Moroccan players and ball boys taking towels from opposing goalkeepers during rainy matches

The fan described the award as ironic, citing incidents involving a Senegal player and Nigeria's player in their games

A Cameroonian man has spoken out after Morocco was given the Fair Play award at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The man, identified as @SteveNebaFuh on X, said it was wrong for CAF (Confederation of African Football) to give the award to Morocco after what happened in the tournament against both Nigeria and Senegal in the final.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that CAF gave Morocco the Fair Play Team award after the final match on January 18, 2026, in Rabat. Unfortunately, the host country lost to Senegal 1-0 in extra time.

Young man questions CAF over Morocco's award

In reaction to this, the football fan said that Morocco does not deserve the award because of how their players and ball boys acted. He shared a video that showed Morocco's team taking towels from the opposition goalkeepers during rainy matches.

In football, goalkeepers use towels to dry their gloves so they can catch the ball better. But videos showed Morocco’s players and ball boys hiding or throwing away towels during two big matches: the semi-final against Nigeria and the final against Senegal.

One video showed Achraf Hakimi throwing Senegal’s goalkeeper Mendy’s towel behind the adverts. Another showed the same thing happening to Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

The man wrote:

"So, Morocco wins the AFCON Fair Play trophy after their captain, #Hakimi, and teammate, #Saibari, as well as ball boys/stewards, were seen snatching opposing goalkeepers' towels, #Nwabili and #Mendy, in the semi-final and final. The irony is pouring down harder than the rain. #AFCON. The world is still waiting for CAF's official reaction to this scandal."

See his post below:

