A Nigerian lady has shared the heartwarming moment that she reunited with her husband abroad

In the video, she disclosed that she had been away from her husband for about two years and missed seeing him

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users congratulated the couple on their reunion

An emotional reunion between a Nigerian lady and her husband caught the attention of social media users.

The couple had been apart for about two years, and the lady's arrival overseas was truly a special moment for them.

Photo credit: @queensbraiderplymouth1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reunites with husband after 2 years

Identified by the handle @queensbraiderplymouth1 on TikTok, the excited wife documented her journey from departure to arrival.

The beginning part of the video showed the moment she got to the airport, accompanied by her family and friends. However, the highlight of the clip was the emotional reunion with her husband, where he presented her with a beautiful flower bouquet.

"Reunited with my husband after two years. If you can see this, you are next," she captioned the video.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady reunites with husband abroad

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Mrs Amadin said:

"Na so so this kind video I Dey see since ooo God is this a sign? Congratulations stranger."

@badruasiwaju said:

"Congratulations to you ma, inshallah I know Almighty Allah will also accepts my prayers to my country of dream too soon."

@lizzyjane reacted:

"Congratulations dear mine soon i can wait to reunite with my husband soon."

@Lilian said:

"Congratulations and amen but am single but I believe my time will come."

@Chisom said:

"Congratulations dear. God abeg make my husband, go first we go join am later."

@𝑄ueen𝑆𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑎 said:

"Congratulations dear I tap into the blessings I'm next in line."

@Debbie said:

"Congratulations. Amen I'm next in Jesus name Amen."

@Nurse happiness 7 said:

"Congratulations to you dear father i can’t wait for my to come."

@OZI Da' Real Estate Diva said:

"Congratulations. EL-ROI My Beautifier What GOD Can Not Do Does Not Exist."

@Îtz marbabe reacted:

"Congratulations I will keep congratulating people till it my turn congratulations once again."

@Odeh_Bless1 added:

"Manifesting this for Roland byrant soon. Amen."

@Heritage Of Hope added:

"Congrats baby girl."

@Gift said:

"Congratulations, I'm next Amen."

@𝐖𝐢𝐠𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨n said:

"Love the vibe! Your's Stunning style with Human Hair Wigs. DM for collab details & let's create something amazing."

@cutevee said:

"God that did yours will do mine for me earlier than expected. IRCC rules changing everyday will not affect my family and I. We will be fully restored and reunite in Canada to the glory of EL ROI. Congratulations Sisi.

Kemm said:

"Congratulations darling sis and I tap into your blessings ijn Amen Amen Amen. I will soon testify the goodness of EL-ROI over my life."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady meets husband again after years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady finally reunited with her husband in the UK after three years of long distance relationship.

She opened up about her three failed visa applications and how she got it approved, posting her husband's reaction.

Source: Legit.ng