The Nigerian TikToker who was released from detention after Mercy Johnson’s case has shared her next move following her freedom

She said she would write and publish an e-book about her experience in the cell, stating that people had been asking her questions about it

Many reacted as she mentioned how much she would sell the e-book, as some even suggested titles for her upcoming project

A Nigerian TikToker, Eddie Bliss, who was recently released from detention, has shared her next plan.

Eddie Bliss was arrested and detained after a popular actress, Mercy Johnson, slammed her with a defamation charge.

Eddie Bliss, who was released after Mercy Johnson's case, is set to write a book about her detention in the cell. Photo: @eddieunfiltered

Amid public outcry, Mercy Johnson dropped the charges, and she was later released on January 17, 2026.

Two days later, Eddie Bliss apologised for sharing false claims about the actress and her husband, Prince Henry Okojie.

TikToker to release book about cell experience

In a recent TikTok video by @eddieunfiltered, the lady shared her plans to publish a book about her experience in the cell.

She said:

“I have decided to create an ebook teaching everyone of you how to survive in the cell.”

Eddie stated that she’d be selling the e-book for only N40,000.

Her video was captioned:

“The cell E Book will be up in two weeks time.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail TikToker’s upcoming E-book

PHOTOGRAPHER IN UGHELLI said:

you were spend how many days for cell don dey sell ebook. so people were dey kirikiri for years wetin them go sell? full Netflix series

PURITY Sop said:

Ahh God and girls will buy o abeg wetin them wan learn from the cell ebook

Favour said:

For only 1 week way u stay for cell nah u wan sell e book

Bigchapz said:

For one week wen u do ebook don comot ThankGod MJ withdrew her charges if not na journal u for write give us

Ebube said:

create another E-book on how to go bk to cell, cos if you no take time, you will go bk there again

marian said:

Ehhhnn E book on how to survive in a cell 40k? Good market…

wizzyjnr13 said:

Nne you go back there before the year runs out. keep studying that book

Jessica Abel said:

I really need this book ma..I won go look for trouble tomorrow,I’ll just wait till the e book is out so I can read it first and learn.

Dera march 9th said:

Omo Na who no sleep for house for some days I go reply ooo carry ur e book give ur husband

Mercy Johnson makes the headlines after withdrawing the case against Eddie Bliss following public outcry. Photo: Mercy Johnson

VDM reacts as TikToker is released

In a related story, social media critic and activist, VeryDrak Man, had issued an ultimatum to Mercy Johnson, demanding the TikToker's immediate release following her detention.

A few hours later, VeryDarkMan announced the content creator's freedom on his Instagram page, expressing gratitude to the actress for ending the case and calling on social media users to stop targeting her family.

