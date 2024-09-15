A thoughtful daughter whose mother baked 220 loaves of bread for a client on the wrong date asked Nigerians for help

The lady went on Twitter, asking people who stay around her mother's business centre to buy them

Hours after her post went viral, people showed great support, and her mother's mistake became a blessing

A Nigerian woman, Oyinlola, took to X to cry out for help after her mother made a business mistake by baking 220 loaves of bread.

She said that the loaves were baked for a church on the wrong date, a week away from when they were needed.

The lady showed the bread her mother had baked. Image of church only for illustration purposes. Photo source: lola_mewu, Getty Images/Ayotunde A Adebayo

Freshly baked bread

The lady (@lola_mewu) said that if the bread were not sold, they would spoil before the date of the church's program.

She begged that people around Ketu area of Lagos could help by buying them. Many people took pity on her. She mentioned that the initial date for the church's program was changed.

Bread sold out

Hours after she made that post, there was overwhelming support, and people started buying the bread.

Everything sold off before the end of the day. She came back to Twitter (X) to thank people for helping her mother's business.

@Alexandaaahh said:

"I want to buy 10 loaves, how far."

@loba5310 said:

"Refrigerate them, a day before the event, start microwaving them....they would be still be fresh."

@os7rich said:

"Lemme send 3K and you can just give two bread to two random people lemme know if you can do that."

@cacagents said:

"So happy to learn that it's sold out."

@Alexandaaahh said:

"If you're around the area and you are following me and you need bread, indicate asap."

@wandyvirus said:

"I need that very brown one!"

@nkechi_first said:

"I will buy the remaining 35 loaves and your mum can give them out to the needy around the bakery. Inbox please."

@taprophet_io said:

"How loaves remaining and how much? Update me when you see this if there are any."

