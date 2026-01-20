A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment she surprised a visually impaired man at the market

A recent gesture by a kind-hearted Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of many netizens on TikTok.

The lady's act of kindness was captured in a video she shared, showing the moment she surprised a visually impaired man at a market.

Lady buys chair for visually impaired man

The lady, known as @elegantbytjd on TikTok, had frequently visited the market and noticed the man struggling to make a living despite his condition.

Moved by his situation, she decided to surprise him with a proper chair to replace the one he had been using.

The video showed the man's overwhelming gratitude as she presented him with the chair at his shop. It was clear that the gesture had touched his heart.

In her post, the lady expressed her hope that the amazing act would inspire other people to do good at all times.

She explained that she was motivated by the man's determination to provide for himself and his family, despite his partial blindness.

In her words:

"If you know me very well you will know that I live for things like this. Was led to record this one, I hope this inspires you to do good next year. A little act of kindness will always go a long way. Going to the market almost everyday and seeing this man who's partially blind still coming to the market to make sure he fends for himself and his family. He doesn't have a chair to sit so I decided to surprise him with his seat. I mean he can't be struggling with his sight and not have a proper seat to develop back pain again."

Reactions as lady gifts visually impaired man

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

@EL GENERAL said:

"God will give you seat in anything or position you are believing him for (Amen)."

@BLESSING said:

"As you give this man a seat to sit down, may God sit you down in the midst of blessings, favor, richness, happiness, long life and good health. You're blessed my dear."

@zeezeelove1 said:

"Hmmmmm God this life self. Do you know that this man use to be a very very rich man owned different stops at Utako market in the past. I don't know what happened. Thanks for art of kindness."

@elegantbytjd added:

"I have seen all your lovely comments, may God bless everyone of you for your kind words. I will be going back to him with the money some of you sent to him and do a follow up video for you guys to see, some persons are thinking of treating his eyes even. I will get all the necessary information we need to take it from there. If you still want to gift him anything, you can send a dm."

See the post below:

