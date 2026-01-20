Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Makes Visually Impaired Man Emotional after Gifting Him Chair in Video, People React
People

Lady Makes Visually Impaired Man Emotional after Gifting Him Chair in Video, People React

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment she surprised a visually impaired man at the market
  • According to her, she had noticed the man struggling despite his condition, and she was moved to get him a proper chair
  • The video showed how appreciative the man was when she bought the chair and presented it to him at his shop

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A recent gesture by a kind-hearted Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of many netizens on TikTok.

The lady's act of kindness was captured in a video she shared, showing the moment she surprised a visually impaired man at a market.

Lady gives a chair to a visually impaired man.
Lady buys a chair for a visually impaired hustler. Photo credit: @elegantbytjd/TikTok.
Source: Twitter

Lady buys chair for visually impaired man

The lady, known as @elegantbytjd on TikTok, had frequently visited the market and noticed the man struggling to make a living despite his condition.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Moved by his situation, she decided to surprise him with a proper chair to replace the one he had been using.

Read also

Nigerian man quits teaching job to become suya seller in London, gives reasons

The video showed the man's overwhelming gratitude as she presented him with the chair at his shop. It was clear that the gesture had touched his heart.

In her post, the lady expressed her hope that the amazing act would inspire other people to do good at all times.

She explained that she was motivated by the man's determination to provide for himself and his family, despite his partial blindness.

Lady surprises a visually impaired man with a brand new chair.
Lady films a visually challenged man's reaction after gifting him a chair. Photo credit: @elegantbytjd/TikTok.
Source: Twitter

In her words:

"If you know me very well you will know that I live for things like this. Was led to record this one, I hope this inspires you to do good next year. A little act of kindness will always go a long way. Going to the market almost everyday and seeing this man who's partially blind still coming to the market to make sure he fends for himself and his family. He doesn't have a chair to sit so I decided to surprise him with his seat. I mean he can't be struggling with his sight and not have a proper seat to develop back pain again."

Read also

Nigerian man reacts as mum fakes tears to collect money from him: "I no even fit vex"

Reactions as lady gifts visually impaired man

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

@EL GENERAL said:

"God will give you seat in anything or position you are believing him for (Amen)."

@BLESSING said:

"As you give this man a seat to sit down, may God sit you down in the midst of blessings, favor, richness, happiness, long life and good health. You're blessed my dear."

@zeezeelove1 said:

"Hmmmmm God this life self. Do you know that this man use to be a very very rich man owned different stops at Utako market in the past. I don't know what happened. Thanks for art of kindness."

@elegantbytjd added:

"I have seen all your lovely comments, may God bless everyone of you for your kind words. I will be going back to him with the money some of you sent to him and do a follow up video for you guys to see, some persons are thinking of treating his eyes even. I will get all the necessary information we need to take it from there. If you still want to gift him anything, you can send a dm."

Read also

Destiny Boy: friend of Fuji musician speaks after his passing, mentions what caused his death

See the post below:

Pretty lady gifts her man G-Shock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty young Nigerian lady bought expensive gifts to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday celebration.

Her boyfriend laughed, jumped, and danced upon seeing the expensive birthday gifts his girlfriend bought for him.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Victor osimhen Patrick walshe mcbrides Iman gadzhi Lulu chus Karen moss