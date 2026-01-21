A Nigerian lawyer has explained how sharing Wi-Fi with people can land someone in trouble, sparking reactions from many

A Nigerian lawyer, Confidence Aribibia, has shared how people can land in trouble by giving access to their Wi-Fi network.

She explained how such a simple act of generosity may lead to problems for the owner of the network.

On her Facebook page, Barrister Confidence Aribibia also explained what people could do to avoid troubles that come with sharing Wi-Fi.

"Your Wi-Fi Can Commit a Crime and the Law may Knock on Your Door. Yes. Read that again. That Wi-Fi you share freely with neighbours, friends, tenants, or visitors can drag you into serious trouble even when you didn’t touch the phone or laptop used.

"Most people think: “It’s not me, it’s just my Wi-Fi.” The law doesn’t start there. When illegal activities happen online fraud, threats, impersonation, hacking, financial scams investigations start with IP addresses and that IP address leads straight to the owner of the Wi-Fi.

"You may be innocent but innocence doesn’t stop questioning. Now imagine explaining to authorities:

“I gave the password to many people.”

“I don’t know who was using it.”

“It’s shared.”

That explanation does not automatically clear you. Why this shocks people is simple. Responsibility follows control. If you control the network and fail to secure it, the law may treat you as carelesss and carelessness has consequences.

This is why businesses log users. This is why cafés use captive portals. This is why serious places don’t joke with access. Sharing Wi-Fi casually is not generosity. It’s risk.

Deleting your router logs or resetting devices after an incident can make things worse. It raises questions instead of answers. The law understands technology more than people think.

"So next time you say: “Take my Wi-Fi, it’s free” Ask yourself: Are you also ready to take responsibility for what travels through it? Because in the digital age, your Wi-Fi is your signature and signatures are not jokes in law."

Reactions trail lawyer's take on WhatsApp sharing

Mukanga John said:

"We take things casually yet the consequences are enormous. Thanks a lot for enlightening me. May you live longer. God bless you for endless and informative lectures."

Guddy Lucia said:

"What about hotel WIFI?? When you pay for a room, you can have access to unlimited network?"

Akinduro Robinson Adeleye said:

"Confidence Aribibia please do a compilation of all these your insightful teaching/lectures so far, put it in a book."

Vusiwe Khumalo said:

"Thanks for the insight. But each and every phone has its own IP address so they dig deeper to find the owner of the phone that used my wifi."

