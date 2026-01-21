A Nigerian woman shared a funny encounter during a car ride where the driver’s partner stayed on a call throughout

The partner jokingly “supervised” the trip, giving instructions and warning the woman not to chase her man

The lighthearted video went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions about trust and modern-day relationships

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a humorous and awkward experience she had during a car ride offered by a kind stranger.

The lady, identified as @iamidexx on TikTok, posted a video showing how the driver’s partner stayed on a phone call with him throughout the journey, apparently to keep an eye on the situation.

A Nigerian woman shares her experience accepting a ride from a married man. Photo credit: @iamidexx. Image source: TikTok

Man gives female stranger a lift

In the video, the woman was seen sitting in the front passenger seat while the driver drove calmly with his phone on loudspeaker.

His partner remained on the call for the entire duration of the trip, giving him random instructions about things at home and engaging him in constant conversation.

The arrangement from the man's partner appeared to be a playful attempt to “supervise” the car ride and prevent any unnecessary interaction between the driver and his female passenger.

A Nigerian woman shared a funny encounter with a man during a free car ride. Photo credit: @iamidexx. Image source: TikTok (Image used for illustrative purpose)

At some point during the call, the woman on the phone asked the driver who the passenger was and even jokingly told the lady sitting beside him that her partner was not worth chasing or wooing.

The driver, who seemed fully aware of what was happening, played along good-naturedly. He responded politely to his partner’s questions and repeatedly reassured her of his affection, telling her that he loved her while still on loudspeaker.

Throughout the trip, the TikTok creator struggled to contain her laughter as she listened to the conversation, capturing the entire moment on camera.

After a few minutes, the woman reached her destination and stepped out of the car without any awkward exchange, ending the unusual but amusing ride.

The video has since attracted attention online, with many social media users describing the situation as funny, relatable, and a harmless example of modern-day relationship dynamics.

She captioned the video, saying:

"POV: He gave me a lift and his partner was on loudspeaker the whole ride to make sure he didn't collect my number."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to woman's free ride experience

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Maronglam22 stated:

"You are not suppose to film this. Make dem no sue you ooooo."

JAKE said:

"The relationship still fresh na why."

Feyi Fikayo commented:

"That’s healthy relationship... I like giving my partner update like this."

NwaNightingale questioned:

"They were on call before you entered the car na abi?"

