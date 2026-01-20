A Nigerian teacher shared her experience with a young pupil who deliberately refused to eat his lunch during break time

According to the teacher, she had to call the child aside to find out why he was rejecting the food he had brought to school

When the child explained his reason, the teacher was taken aback and had to escalate the matter to the child's mother

A Nigerian teacher has narrated how a child in her class intentionally refused to eat his lunch, leaving her worried and concerned.

Teacher shares experience with pupil

The teacher, known as @baby zee on X, shared the story, revealing that the child's reluctance to eat had put her in a difficult position.

School policy dictated that she had to inform the child's parent if he didn't eat, or risk facing a penalty.

The teacher however discreetly called the child aside to enquire about his reasons for not eating.

The child complained that the food his mother had prepared wasn't as tasty as that cooked by their house help, who was still on holiday break.

Determined to follow protocol, the teacher documented the incident in the communication book, despite knowing that the parent rarely checked it.

When the child's mother arrived to pick him up, the teacher approached her and politely explained the situation, pretending that she didn't know the reason behind the child's refusal to eat.

She narrated:

"So a child in my class brought food to school today but didn’t touch it. I asked why, and he said their house help hasn’t returned from Christmas break and the food his mummy cooked is not sweet. Now, in my school, if a child doesn’t eat and you don’t report it or inform the parent through the communication book, you’ll be penalized. The funny part? This particular parent never opens the communication book.

"I still wrote it there and, when she came to pick him up, I politely stepped aside with her and said, “Good afternoon ma’am, your child didn’t eat his food today. I don’t know why.” I pretended like he hadn’t told me anything. Only for her to turn to the boy and ask, Why didn’t you eat your food?And this boy confidently replied, “It’s not sweet now. Shebi it’s only aunty Mercy that knows how to cook very well. She just smiled and said, let go to the car."

Reactions as child refuses to eat at school

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

RayToluAyo said:

"Kids are the biggest truth talkers. They don't know how to filter it, they will tell you one time. If it's the husband, the wife will vex and say, all my efforts, you are not appreciating it. E go turn wahala for house. Many men dey lie about their wife's food."

Dollar Baby said:

"Kids don’t care about your feelings, the boy is just use to the maid’s food. It’s not a big deal, the mother can up her cooking skills too, some parents are too busy making money. It’s well."

Benya said:

"This is not even about gentle parenting. Children’s mouth don’t have filters and they wil surely say it this way it is. The mom may not want to embarrass herself in your presence buh I’m sure she will so deal with the child at home forget about gentle parenting or not."

Bjay added:

"She’s not dealing with any child, na how the cook go resume faster be her next plan, these are rich people, I get your opinion oo but that one na for the LAPO kids, no be this kind elite parent oo."

