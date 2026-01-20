A young man has celebrated becoming a member of the Jehovah's Witness group years after they tried to evangelise to him

A man, with the TikTok handle @mendymill, has excitedly informed the public that he is now a member of Jehovah's Witness.

The young man noted that no one knows tomorrow, revealing that he once fled from Jehovah's Witnesses in 2010, but now he is one of them.

A young man says he is proudly a witness of Jehovah.

"Nobody knows tomorrow.

"I remember in 2010, I used to run away from Jehovah's Witnesses but now look at me," words overlaid on his TikTok video read.

The young man expressed delight that he is a Jehovah's Witness member. He wrote:

"I'm now a proudly witness of Jehovah."

His TikTok post earned him the admiration of Jehovah's Witnesses.

A young man says he is now a Jehovah's Witness member, years after he fled from them.

Jehovah's Witness member's post gets people talking

Some reactions to the Jehovah's Witness member's post:

sonia said:

"I have the same experience my brother."

Dave's miniature Zoo 🙂 said:

"That's nothing to be proud of..."

JAH,S slave boy, Moses said:

"Hmm lol I remember when my mum go dey beg me to go meeting, but now na me dey worry her now."

PATIENCE JAMES 🌟🌟🌟🌟 said:

"Congratulations bro, hope you're enjoying now."

Miss Kyei said:

"Guess what, Me too 🥰!!! Now look at me now. Jehovah is always patient with his children."

Abioye Feranmi said:

"Welcome to the big family who always love and pray for u even though they can't recognize u. Much love."

Aduaba said:

"Bravooo and now you ve seen the difference."

🤍 Helci 🎀 said:

"Lol 😂😂😂 nah people lyk us know wetin we dey do dat time 😂😂😂😂 but in everything I thank ma creator Jehovah."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had returned to Jehovah's Witness six years after he left the religious group.

Lady tricks 2 Jehovah's Witness members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she tricked two Jehovah's Witness members who visited her compound.

The lady, who had no interest in engaging with the evangelists, decided to play a trick on them when they approached her at her home. The incident was shared on social media by @yoga_queen01, who recounted how she pretended to be deaf and dumb, using sign language to communicate with the duo.

Her plan worked perfectly, and the Jehovah's Witness members, standing under an umbrella, handed her one of their religious books and bid her a nice day. However, in a moment of forgetfulness, the lady responded verbally, wishing them a nice day as well. The unexpected revelation of her ability to speak left the evangelists looking confused and really disappointed.

